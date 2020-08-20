Silicon Creations : Achieves ISO 9001 Certification for World-Class Silicon IP Development Process

Silicon Creations, a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal intellectual property (IP), announced today that the company has achieved ISO 9001 Quality Management System certification by the British Standards Institute (BSI), one of the world's largest certification bodies. Passing certification validates that Silicon Creations has met the requirements of the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System standard for its Silicon IP Development Procedures. The ISO 9001 certification applies to all of Silicon Creations research and development sites worldwide. By achieving certification, Silicon Creations proves its ongoing commitment to develop and deliver high-quality silicon IP that enables designers to reduce risk for their system-on-chip (SoC) designs. With a commitment to customer satisfaction, Silicon Creations’ IP has an excellent record of taking first silicon to mass production in process technologies up to the most advanced available in the chip manufacturing industry.

“Designers trust Silicon Creations to deliver high-quality IP that lowers integration risk and meets the ever-changing SoC design requirements. By achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification, the Silicon Creations team has demonstrated the company’s commitment to quality by gaining certification to the world's most widely recognized Quality Management System standard,” said Randy Caplan, co-founder and executive VP at Silicon Creations. “We are committed to our customers’ success and the continuous quality improvement of our IP development process for customers to design with confidence.”

Co-founder and CTO Jeff Galloway added, “As a team, we are extremely proud of achieving ISO 9001 certification. The ISO certification highlights the quality of our management process and design procedures along with our commitment to continuous improvement. These qualities are valued by all of our customers, especially those in the automotive space."

About Silicon Creations

Silicon Creations provides world-class silicon intellectual property (IP) for precision and general-purpose timing PLLs, SerDes and high-speed differential I/Os. Silicon Creations’ IP is in production from 7- to 180-nanometer process technologies and proven in 5nm. With a complete commitment to customer success, its IP has an excellent record of first silicon to mass production in customer designs. Silicon Creations, founded in 2006, is self-funded and growing. The company has development centers in Atlanta, USA, and Krakow, Poland, and worldwide sales representation. For more information, visit www.siliconcr.com.

