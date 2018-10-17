Silicon Creations : Named TSMC Partner of the Year 2018 for Analog / Mixed-Signal IP

Silicon Creations, a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal intellectual property (IP), was awarded the 2018 TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) Partner of the Year Award for Analog / Mixed Signal IP for the second consecutive year at the recent TSMC OIP Symposium.

Silicon Creations has collaborated with TSMC, the world’s leading foundry, on multiple process nodes since 2006, up to and including 5nm. The decade long collaboration has included several milestones, the latest being the shipment of the 1,000,000th 16nm wafer containing Silicon Creations’ PLLs.

As of October 2018, Silicon Creations PLL and SerDes IP has been used on over 370 mass production tape-outs with nearly 4 million wafers shipped in 7nm to 180nm. This collaboration provides customers with benefits that include lowered risk, raised yield and shorter time to market.

Silicon Creations’ extensive portfolio of PLL and high-speed I/O IPs has been assessed through the TSMC 9000 IP quality management program for several processes ranging from 180nm to 7nm. Along with the PLL success at TSMC, Silicon Creations recently broadened its IP support in safety critical applications and have provided ISO26262-compliant documentation packages for PLLs in 16FFC and 7FF.

“We are extremely pleased to receive this award and be recognized as a partner with TSMC,” said Jeff Galloway, executive vice-president, Silicon Creations. “Our year-over-year collaboration with TSMC on multiple process nodes has provided our mutual customers the ability to successfully design and deliver the next generation of electronic products.”

About

Silicon Creations is focused on providing world-class silicon intellectual property (IP) for precision and general-purpose timing (PLLs), SerDes and high-speed differential I/Os. Silicon Creations’ IP is proven from 7- to 180-nanometer process technologies. With a complete commitment to customer success, its IP has an excellent record of first silicon to mass production in customer designs. Silicon Creations, founded in 2006, is self-funded and growing. The company has development centers in Atlanta, Ga., and Krakow, Poland, and worldwide sales representation. For more information, visit www.siliconcr.com.

