Silicon Creations : Named TSMC Partner of the Year 2018 for Analog / Mixed-Signal IP

Silicon Creations, a leading supplier of high-performance analog and
mixed-signal intellectual property (IP), was awarded the 2018 TSMC Open
Innovation Platform® (OIP) Partner of the Year Award for Analog / Mixed
Signal IP for the second consecutive year at the recent TSMC OIP
Symposium.
Silicon Creations has collaborated with TSMC, the world’s leading
foundry, on multiple process nodes since 2006, up to and including 5nm.
The decade long collaboration has included several milestones, the
latest being the shipment of the 1,000,000th 16nm wafer containing
Silicon Creations’ PLLs.
As of October 2018, Silicon Creations PLL and SerDes IP has been used on
over 370 mass production
tape-outs with nearly 4 million wafers shipped in 7nm to 180nm. This
collaboration provides customers with benefits that include lowered
risk, raised yield and shorter time to market.
Silicon Creations’ extensive portfolio of PLL and high-speed I/O IPs has
been assessed through the TSMC 9000 IP quality management program for
several processes ranging from 180nm to 7nm. Along with the PLL success
at TSMC, Silicon Creations recently broadened its IP support in safety
critical applications and have provided ISO26262-compliant documentation
packages for PLLs in 16FFC and 7FF.
“We are extremely pleased to receive this award and be recognized as a
partner with TSMC,” said Jeff Galloway, executive vice-president,
Silicon Creations. “Our year-over-year collaboration with TSMC on
multiple process nodes has provided our mutual customers the ability to
successfully design and deliver the next generation of electronic
products.”
About
Silicon Creations is focused on providing world-class silicon
intellectual property (IP) for precision and general-purpose timing
(PLLs), SerDes and high-speed differential I/Os. Silicon Creations’ IP
is proven from 7- to 180-nanometer process technologies. With a complete
commitment to customer success, its IP has an excellent record of first
silicon to mass production in customer designs. Silicon Creations,
founded in 2006, is self-funded and growing. The company has development
centers in Atlanta, Ga., and Krakow, Poland, and worldwide sales
representation. For more information, visit www.siliconcr.com.
All reference to Silicon Creations trademarks are the property of
Silicon Creations, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the
property of their respective owners.
