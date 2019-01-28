Silicon Creations Relies on Silvaco's Custom Design Flow for New Advanced FinFET Designs

Silicon
Creations, a supplier of high-performance semi-custom analog and
mixed-signal intellectual property (IP), and Silvaco
Inc., a leading supplier of EDA software and design IP, today
announced that Silvaco's EDA tools have been successfully integrated
into Silicon Creations most advanced FinFET design flow for IC designs.
Silicon Creations relies on a suite of Silvaco's products, including
Gateway schematic editor, Expert hierarchical IC layout editor, and
SmartView waveform viewer and data analyzer. Silicon Creations’ IP, in
production, ranges from 7 to 180-nanometer process technologies.
Over the 12-year partnership between the companies, Silicon Creations
successfully created multiple products using their design flow and
Silvaco products. Silicon Creations' IP market requires they be among
the first to adopt new silicon process nodes, necessitating the use of
very early versions of the process design kits (PDKs). These evolve
rapidly and hence require a flexible but automated flow and layout tools
to adapt the design to PDK updates.
"As an IP provider, the ability to efficiently port designs to the
latest advanced processes, and adapt to changing process requirements is
essential," said Randy Caplan, co-founder of Silicon Creations. "We took
advantage of Silvaco's custom capabilities, including Expert's flexible
scripting and are continuing to push the next generation process
technology with upcoming designs using Silvaco's products."
"We are gratified that Silicon Creations has relied on our custom design
solutions for the successful delivery of their advanced IP for over a
decade," said Dave Dutton, CEO of Silvaco. "We look forward to
continuing to support Silicon Creations in their IP development on
current and future technology nodes."
About Silicon Creations
Silicon Creations is focused on providing world-class silicon
intellectual property (IP) for precision and general-purpose timing
(PLLs), SerDes and high-speed differential I/Os. Silicon Creations’ IP
is in production from 7 to 180-nanometer process technologies. With a
complete commitment to customer success, its IP has an excellent record
of first silicon to mass production in customer designs. Silicon
Creations, founded in 2006, is self-funded and growing. The company has
development centers in Atlanta, Ga., and Krakow, Poland, and worldwide
sales representation. For more information, visit www.siliconcr.com.
About Silvaco
Silvaco Inc. is a leading EDA tools and semiconductor IP provider used
for process and device development for advanced semiconductors, power
IC, display and memory design. For over 30 years, Silvaco has enabled
its customers to develop next generation semiconductor products in the
shortest time with reduced cost. We are a technology company outpacing
the EDA industry by delivering innovative smart silicon solutions to
meet the world’s ever-growing demand for mobile intelligent computing.
The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California and has a global
presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Japan and Asia.
For more information, visit Silvaco.com.
