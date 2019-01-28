Log in
Silicon Creations Relies on Silvaco's Custom Design Flow for New Advanced FinFET Designs

01/28/2019 | 09:03am EST

Silicon Creations, a supplier of high-performance semi-custom analog and mixed-signal intellectual property (IP), and Silvaco Inc., a leading supplier of EDA software and design IP, today announced that Silvaco's EDA tools have been successfully integrated into Silicon Creations most advanced FinFET design flow for IC designs. Silicon Creations relies on a suite of Silvaco's products, including Gateway schematic editor, Expert hierarchical IC layout editor, and SmartView waveform viewer and data analyzer. Silicon Creations’ IP, in production, ranges from 7 to 180-nanometer process technologies.

Over the 12-year partnership between the companies, Silicon Creations successfully created multiple products using their design flow and Silvaco products. Silicon Creations' IP market requires they be among the first to adopt new silicon process nodes, necessitating the use of very early versions of the process design kits (PDKs). These evolve rapidly and hence require a flexible but automated flow and layout tools to adapt the design to PDK updates.

"As an IP provider, the ability to efficiently port designs to the latest advanced processes, and adapt to changing process requirements is essential," said Randy Caplan, co-founder of Silicon Creations. "We took advantage of Silvaco's custom capabilities, including Expert's flexible scripting and are continuing to push the next generation process technology with upcoming designs using Silvaco's products."

"We are gratified that Silicon Creations has relied on our custom design solutions for the successful delivery of their advanced IP for over a decade," said Dave Dutton, CEO of Silvaco. "We look forward to continuing to support Silicon Creations in their IP development on current and future technology nodes."

About Silicon Creations

Silicon Creations is focused on providing world-class silicon intellectual property (IP) for precision and general-purpose timing (PLLs), SerDes and high-speed differential I/Os. Silicon Creations’ IP is in production from 7 to 180-nanometer process technologies. With a complete commitment to customer success, its IP has an excellent record of first silicon to mass production in customer designs. Silicon Creations, founded in 2006, is self-funded and growing. The company has development centers in Atlanta, Ga., and Krakow, Poland, and worldwide sales representation. For more information, visit www.siliconcr.com.

About Silvaco

Silvaco Inc. is a leading EDA tools and semiconductor IP provider used for process and device development for advanced semiconductors, power IC, display and memory design. For over 30 years, Silvaco has enabled its customers to develop next generation semiconductor products in the shortest time with reduced cost. We are a technology company outpacing the EDA industry by delivering innovative smart silicon solutions to meet the world’s ever-growing demand for mobile intelligent computing. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Japan and Asia. For more information, visit Silvaco.com.

All reference to Silicon Creations trademarks are the property of Silicon Creations, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
