Silicon Labs Goes Live with o9 Solutions AI-powered Platform for Demand Forecasting

o9 Solutions announced that Silicon Labs has successfully implemented the next-generation o9 platform to improve demand forecasting. Silicon Labs, a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world, now has 130 global users across its sales, marketing, product, executive management and demand planning teams managing 60,000 SKUs on the o9 AI-powered platform.

Silicon Labs embarked on a journey to automate the company’s forecasting processes and create a single system for demand forecasting. After a thorough exploration of solution providers, Silicon Labs chose to implement the o9 Solutions platform based on its ability to address demand, supply, and sales and operations planning (S&OP).

“With our implementation of o9’s technology, we now have a single platform for managing our forecasts across our planning horizons,” said Everett Plante, CIO at Silicon Labs. “Our prior solution lacked the agility that our business demands, hindering our ability to respond. With o9 Solutions, we have much greater transparency into forecast changes including insights into units, pricing and customer changes. The o9 platform gives us unprecedented levels of collaboration and efficiency in forecasting, dramatically improving the way we work.”

“Our mission at o9 is to enable our customers to make faster, more intelligent decisions as they navigate increasingly complex business environments,” said Chakri Gottemukkala, CEO and Co-Founder, o9 Solutions. “Our collaboration with Silicon Labs typifies a successful execution against that mission. We are thrilled to have not only helped Silicon Labs enable digital transformation of their forecasting processes, but to also make a significant positive impact on the daily work of their employees.”

