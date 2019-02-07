Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Silicon Legal Strategy Welcomes Former Fenwick & West Associate Ian Peck

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 10:01am EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Legal Strategy today announced that Ian Peck has joined the firm as an associate in its San Francisco office. 

Ian’s practice focuses on advising emerging technology companies on a variety of corporate and business issues, including debt and equity financings, strategic transactions, and corporate governance.  He also has experience counseling venture capital investors through their strategic investments, providing thoughtful guidance regarding financing terms and diligence to achieve business objectives.

Prior to joining Silicon Legal, Ian was an associate in the San Francisco office of Fenwick & West LLP where he worked with growth enterprises on general corporate and transactional matters, including entity formations and venture capital financings.  Ian has also worked at the Boston office of Goodwin Procter LLP where, in addition to his work with private companies, he counseled public companies through the IPO process and beyond. 

Ian received his B.A. from Wheaton College, his J.D. from Boston University School of Law, and his LL.M. from University of California, Berkeley.

“Silicon Legal has become the go-to law firm for high growth companies and venture capital investors who seek focused, nimble legal services from incredible attorneys,” said Peck.  “I am energized to be joining a team of such dedicated professionals whose culture and client service leads the way in the legal services industry.” 

“Ian’s experience is top-notch and will allow him to hit the ground running and provide the high-level legal counseling and client service that Silicon Legal is known for,” said Andre Gharakhanian, partner at Silicon Legal.  “Silicon Legal’s team continues to attract remarkable talent and we are looking forward to continued growth in 2019 and beyond.” 

About Silicon Legal Strategy

Silicon Legal Strategy is the premier boutique law firm providing targeted, bottom-line-oriented advice to technology startups, innovative entrepreneurs and seasoned investors. Trained at the top firms in Silicon Valley, our attorneys and staff are incredibly passionate about technology and have extensive experience representing early stage companies and investors. We are a known quantity in Silicon Valley, and work with or sit across the table from every major law firm in the area. Perhaps most importantly, we ourselves are entrepreneurs. We truly understand the challenges of a startup -- like building and motivating a team, creating repeatable processes to ensure continued customer satisfaction at scale and dealing with infrastructure issues. We face these challenges every day -- and as a result, are able to deliver more relevant, bottom-line-oriented advice. Put simply, we actually "get" what entrepreneurs are going through.

Jaime Madden 
info@siliconlegal.com 

Silicon Legal Strategy.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:27aHONEYWELL : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
10:27aTWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCM FD : Income Fund - Dividend
PR
10:27aPinnacleART Expands Globally with Addition of Chicago and Rotterdam Offices
GL
10:25aPEDALS, PADDLES AND POLES : Adventure-Seekers Can Outfit All-New Ford Explorer with Yakima Accessories in Ford Showrooms
PU
10:25aMEDICX FUND : Form 8.3 - Primary Healthcare Properties PLC
PU
10:25aMONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 per Share
AQ
10:25aBREMER LAGERHAUS-GESELLSCHAFT -AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT VON 1877- : Correction of a release from 05/02/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:25aBEAZER HOMES : Hosts Get More National Sales Event from Feb. 7 – 27
BU
10:24aAM BEST : Downgrades Credit Ratings of Jordan Insurance Company Plc
BU
10:23aUMB FINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : fresh food campaign drives profit beat, shares surge
2SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen Cuts 2020 Targets as 4Q Net Profit Beats Expectations -- Update
3OUTOKUMPU : OUTOKUMPU : Financial Statements Release 2018 – Outokumpu's progress in 2018 overshadowed by..
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Twitter shares sink after weaker-than-expected revenue forecast
5BB&T to buy SunTrust in biggest U.S. bank deal in a decade

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.