Silicon Legal Strategy Welcomes Former Fenwick & West Associate Ian Peck

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Legal Strategy today announced that Ian Peck has joined the firm as an associate in its San Francisco office.



Ian’s practice focuses on advising emerging technology companies on a variety of corporate and business issues, including debt and equity financings, strategic transactions, and corporate governance. He also has experience counseling venture capital investors through their strategic investments, providing thoughtful guidance regarding financing terms and diligence to achieve business objectives.

Prior to joining Silicon Legal, Ian was an associate in the San Francisco office of Fenwick & West LLP where he worked with growth enterprises on general corporate and transactional matters, including entity formations and venture capital financings. Ian has also worked at the Boston office of Goodwin Procter LLP where, in addition to his work with private companies, he counseled public companies through the IPO process and beyond.

Ian received his B.A. from Wheaton College, his J.D. from Boston University School of Law, and his LL.M. from University of California, Berkeley.

“Silicon Legal has become the go-to law firm for high growth companies and venture capital investors who seek focused, nimble legal services from incredible attorneys,” said Peck. “I am energized to be joining a team of such dedicated professionals whose culture and client service leads the way in the legal services industry.”

“Ian’s experience is top-notch and will allow him to hit the ground running and provide the high-level legal counseling and client service that Silicon Legal is known for,” said Andre Gharakhanian, partner at Silicon Legal. “Silicon Legal’s team continues to attract remarkable talent and we are looking forward to continued growth in 2019 and beyond.”

About Silicon Legal Strategy

Silicon Legal Strategy is the premier boutique law firm providing targeted, bottom-line-oriented advice to technology startups, innovative entrepreneurs and seasoned investors. Trained at the top firms in Silicon Valley, our attorneys and staff are incredibly passionate about technology and have extensive experience representing early stage companies and investors. We are a known quantity in Silicon Valley, and work with or sit across the table from every major law firm in the area. Perhaps most importantly, we ourselves are entrepreneurs. We truly understand the challenges of a startup -- like building and motivating a team, creating repeatable processes to ensure continued customer satisfaction at scale and dealing with infrastructure issues. We face these challenges every day -- and as a result, are able to deliver more relevant, bottom-line-oriented advice. Put simply, we actually "get" what entrepreneurs are going through.





Jaime Madden

info@siliconlegal.com