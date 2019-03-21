Log in
Silicon Legal Strategy Welcomes Former Fenwick & West Associate Noah Driggs

03/21/2019 | 10:01am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Legal Strategy today announced that Noah Driggs has joined the firm as an associate in its San Francisco office. 

Noah’s practice focuses on advising technology companies and their venture capital investors on a variety of legal matters, including formations, financings, technology licenses, mergers and acquisitions, and other general business and corporate governance matters.

Prior to joining Silicon Legal, Noah was an associate in the Mountain View office of Fenwick & West LLP.  Noah has also spent time working on regulatory and finance matters at Tusk Ventures and licensing matters at VMware. Prior to law school, Noah worked as a compliance officer at Goldman Sachs.

Noah received his bachelor’s degree in International Relations from Brigham Young University and his J.D. from The University of Chicago School of Law.

“I am thrilled to join the talented team at Silicon Legal Strategy,” said Driggs.  “It’s very exciting to be part of a team that has such a clear mission – to provide empathetic, ultra-responsive, business-minded, top-notch client service to technology companies and investors – and which has clearly infused that mission into everything it does.”

“Noah’s experience and his focus on high-touch client service makes him an excellent addition to our growing team,” said Andre Gharakhanian, partner at Silicon Legal.  “Silicon Legal continues to build a driven and passionate team and 2019 is proving to be a year of incredible growth for our firm.” 

About Silicon Legal Strategy

Silicon Legal Strategy is the premier boutique law firm providing targeted, bottom-line-oriented advice to technology startups, innovative entrepreneurs and seasoned investors. Trained at the top firms in Silicon Valley, our attorneys and staff are incredibly passionate about technology and have extensive experience representing early stage companies and investors. We are a known quantity in Silicon Valley, and work with or sit across the table from every major law firm in the area. Perhaps most importantly, we ourselves are entrepreneurs. We truly understand the challenges of a startup -- like building and motivating a team, creating repeatable processes to ensure continued customer satisfaction at scale and dealing with infrastructure issues. We face these challenges every day -- and as a result, are able to deliver more relevant, bottom-line-oriented advice. Put simply, we actually "get" what entrepreneurs are going through.

Jaime Madden 
info@siliconlegal.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
