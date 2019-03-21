Silicon Legal Strategy Welcomes Former Fenwick & West Associate Noah Driggs

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Legal Strategy today announced that Noah Driggs has joined the firm as an associate in its San Francisco office.



Noah’s practice focuses on advising technology companies and their venture capital investors on a variety of legal matters, including formations, financings, technology licenses, mergers and acquisitions, and other general business and corporate governance matters.

Prior to joining Silicon Legal, Noah was an associate in the Mountain View office of Fenwick & West LLP. Noah has also spent time working on regulatory and finance matters at Tusk Ventures and licensing matters at VMware. Prior to law school, Noah worked as a compliance officer at Goldman Sachs.

Noah received his bachelor’s degree in International Relations from Brigham Young University and his J.D. from The University of Chicago School of Law.

“I am thrilled to join the talented team at Silicon Legal Strategy,” said Driggs. “It’s very exciting to be part of a team that has such a clear mission – to provide empathetic, ultra-responsive, business-minded, top-notch client service to technology companies and investors – and which has clearly infused that mission into everything it does.”

“Noah’s experience and his focus on high-touch client service makes him an excellent addition to our growing team,” said Andre Gharakhanian, partner at Silicon Legal. “Silicon Legal continues to build a driven and passionate team and 2019 is proving to be a year of incredible growth for our firm.”

About Silicon Legal Strategy

