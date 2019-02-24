Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Silicon Mitus to Demonstrate Innovation on the Mobile Platform at MWC Barcelona 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2019 | 07:01pm EST

World-leading display sound, display panel and power IC total solution to revolutionize the mobile consumer experience

Silicon Mitus, Inc. (Silicon Mitus), an advanced specialist in Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) and Audio Semiconductor Solution, will cater to design engineers seeking high efficiency and performance ICs for mobile consumer electronics at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in Meeting Room 2C27MR at Barcelona, Spain from February 25 to 28.

As mobile devices shift to the bezel-less in-screen sound systems, Silicon Mitus will demonstrate SMA6101, an audiophile grade display sound boosting a maximum output voltage of 40 Vpp, to visitors and reveal efforts underway to develop SMA6101’s next-generation products, SMA6301 and SMA6302, HiFi DAC and display sound integrated chips. To couple the display sound technology, Silicon Mitus will showcase its OLED solution optimized to suit the high brightness and full display trend for both bezel-less smartphones and laptops.

With this, the Silicon Mitus audio product lineup will also feature a “HiFi DAC Plus PA” with up to 384 kHz PCM, DSD512 and DoP256 and the SMA150X series with 192 kHz input for Hi-Res stereo for AI speakers. Guests can also see the latest IF-PMICs integrating developments made in battery management systems such as the SM5248, a switched capacitor 8 A charger, and I/O interface functions (including Type-C) to save device space and lower chip costs for smartphones, mobile phones and wearables.

“It is with great readiness that we are responding to the bezel-less wave taking over mobile technology with our unique display sound audio IC. It is also with great pride in our OLED and multi-function integrated power solutions applicable for portable equipment that Silicon Mitus is attending the world’s largest mobile industry event,” said Dongchun Kim, EVP Worldwide Sales & Marketing.

Silicon Mitus, Inc.

Silicon Mitus is a leading semiconductor solution provider for power management and audio needs. We develop and supply standard and integrated solution semiconductor chips to support smartphones, wearables, IoT, consumer electronics, LCD and OLED displays and automotive applications. Silicon Mitus has a global presence with R&D centers and sales offices in South Korea, the USA, Italy and China. For further information, visit www.siliconmitus.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:49pNEWMONT MINING : Says Rival Miner Barrick Gold Has Bought a Small Stake -- Update
DJ
07:47pMMG : Announcements and Notices – Voluntary Announcement – Las Bambas Update
PU
07:44pBARRICK GOLD : Newmont says Barrick intends to propose changes of Newmont by-laws
RE
07:42pFRASERS PROPERTY : Proposed Conditional Voluntary Tender Offer By Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company Limited
PU
07:36pCOMED : Continues to Restore Power to Customers Affected by High Winds
BU
07:32pDEXUS PROPERTY : recognised by WGEA for its commitment to workplace gender equality
PU
07:31pCORE GOLD : Titan Minerals and Core Gold to Combine, creating an Emerging Ecuador and Peru Focused Gold Explorer, Developer and Producer
AQ
07:26pRosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. – DPLO
BU
07:21pCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR YRCW, AXGN, MAXR AND TYME : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
07:17pDEXUS PROPERTY : is recognised by WGEA for its commitment to workplace gender equality
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : Newmont says Barrick intends to propose changes of Newmont by-laws
2ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC. : ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : confirms 3 deaths in Houston 767 crash, 2 bodies re..
3CLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR W, ATVI, GSM AND BRS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on B..
4SYNIVERSE : Survey Shows Service Providers Are Unprepared to Capture 5G Opportunities
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Popular Apps Cease Sharing Data With Facebook -- Update

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.