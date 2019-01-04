Silicon Mitus to Showcase HiFi Audio ICs at CES 2019

Silicon
Mitus, Inc. (Silicon Mitus), an advanced specialist in Power
Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) technology, will demonstrate its
latest developments in audio solutions at the Consumer Electronics Show
(CES) 2019 in Suite 30F-322 at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas from
January 9 to 12. With the incorporation of high-performance technology
in smartphones and consumer electronics, end users will be able to
experience an upgrade in auditory experience.
In response to the current worldwide trend of bezel-less smartphones,
Silicon Mitus is centering the demo around its key product, SMA6101,
which is a unique display sound for bezel-less design made applicable
not only for smartphones but also for tablets and notebook computers. In
addition to this, the demo will also feature premium class HiFi DACs,
SMA3101 and SMA3102, for smartphones and consumer electronics. The
SMA3101, in particular, achieves 135 dB SNR, 128 dB DNR and -114 dB
THD+N. Invited guests will have the opportunity to individually sample
these solutions to affirm their audiophile-grade quality. Other products
in the lineup are audio Power Amplifiers (PA) for AI speakers, soundbars
and smartphones.
“The purpose of the demo is to prove Silicon Mitus’ capability to meet,
even exceed, current standard expectations of audio ICs for the makers
of smartphones and consumer electronics and end users. I am confident in
our ability to deliver HiFi quality products to the audio market,” said
HS Son, VP of Audio Products. “Moreover, our expertise in custom-made
solutions will further equip customers with a specific yet comprehensive
technological plan to suit their unique audio product needs.”
About Silicon Mitus, Inc.
Silicon Mitus is a leading provider for power management and audio
needs. We develop and supply standard and integrated solution
semiconductor chips to support smartphones, wearables, IoT, consumer
electronics, LCD and OLED displays and automotive applications. Silicon
Mitus has a global presence with R&D centers and sales offices in South
Korea, the USA, Italy and China. For further information, visit www.siliconmitus.com.
