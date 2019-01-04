Log in
Silicon Mitus to Showcase HiFi Audio ICs at CES 2019

01/04/2019 | 02:01am CET

Advances made in piezo speaker driver for display sound of bezel-less design, HiFi DACs, smart PAs and stereo speaker amplifiers demonstrate superior quality

Silicon Mitus, Inc. (Silicon Mitus), an advanced specialist in Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) technology, will demonstrate its latest developments in audio solutions at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 in Suite 30F-322 at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas from January 9 to 12. With the incorporation of high-performance technology in smartphones and consumer electronics, end users will be able to experience an upgrade in auditory experience.

In response to the current worldwide trend of bezel-less smartphones, Silicon Mitus is centering the demo around its key product, SMA6101, which is a unique display sound for bezel-less design made applicable not only for smartphones but also for tablets and notebook computers. In addition to this, the demo will also feature premium class HiFi DACs, SMA3101 and SMA3102, for smartphones and consumer electronics. The SMA3101, in particular, achieves 135 dB SNR, 128 dB DNR and -114 dB THD+N. Invited guests will have the opportunity to individually sample these solutions to affirm their audiophile-grade quality. Other products in the lineup are audio Power Amplifiers (PA) for AI speakers, soundbars and smartphones.

“The purpose of the demo is to prove Silicon Mitus’ capability to meet, even exceed, current standard expectations of audio ICs for the makers of smartphones and consumer electronics and end users. I am confident in our ability to deliver HiFi quality products to the audio market,” said HS Son, VP of Audio Products. “Moreover, our expertise in custom-made solutions will further equip customers with a specific yet comprehensive technological plan to suit their unique audio product needs.”

About Silicon Mitus, Inc.

Silicon Mitus is a leading provider for power management and audio needs. We develop and supply standard and integrated solution semiconductor chips to support smartphones, wearables, IoT, consumer electronics, LCD and OLED displays and automotive applications. Silicon Mitus has a global presence with R&D centers and sales offices in South Korea, the USA, Italy and China. For further information, visit www.siliconmitus.com.


© Business Wire 2019
