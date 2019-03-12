Silicon Valley Software as a Service Sales Strategy Consulting and Coaching Firm Winning by Design to Expand Its European Operations With a Local Managing Director and Two New Offices

2018 was the first year in which more than 1 billion euros were invested in technology companies across Europe, up from 300 million euros in 2014. To help fuel this growth, Silicon Valley based sales strategy consulting and coaching firm Winning by Design today announced it opened new offices in Helsinki, Finland and Madrid, Spain. It also appointed one of its founding partners, Andy Farquharson, to Managing Director of EMEA and added María Abad to the team to help Nordic and Spanish SaaS and B2B companies grow revenues. Winning by Design already had offices in The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Belgium.

In his new role, Andy will focus on supporting European Venture Capital Funds and helping their portfolio companies to find scalable growth, launching the Winning by Design Nordics operation based in Helsinki and providing support for our existing regional partners in the UK, Benelux and Spain while recruiting new partners in growth markets, like Germany, Ireland and France. Andy was previously VP Sales APAC for LogMeIn and also established Winning by Design and Rock Your Revenue in Australia.

María Abad will focus on helping Spanish SaaS and B2B companies. She was previously Interim Country Manager and Marketing Managers of Teamleader, a Winning by Design client, and she worked for Exact Software, JDEdwards-Oracle, and Avanzo Learning Systems.

Rinus Strydom, SVP Sales and Customer Value at Tradeshift says, “The Winning by Design team has helped the Tradeshift sales, customer success, and demand gen teams get “out of the box.” They helped us break the barriers of traditional demand gen waterfalls and solution selling to help fuel our 200%+ YoY growth.”

Stephen Millard, Chief Platform Officer at Notion, the leading business-to-business SaaS venture investment firm in Europe says, “Winning By Design is helping our most demanding portfolio companies build highly scalable, predictable and profitable growth engines, including NewVoiceMedia, Tradeshift, GoCardless, Avrios, and DueDill.”

About Winning By Design

Winning By Design is a premier provider of strategy consulting and coaching programs for SaaS sales, customer success and high-velocity B2B sales organizations. The company was recently named by G2Crowd as a leading sales coaching company. Winning By Design is trusted by more than 300 global organizations, including Adobe, AdRoll, CultureAmp (Australia), FreshDesk (India), Bynder (Netherlands), LiftOff (#6 Deloitte Fast 500), NearPOD, Resultatos Digitais (Brazil), SalesLoft (#7 Deloitte Fast 500), SendGrid, Omaze, Outreach, TeamLeader (Belgium), Tradeshift (Denmark), xPenditure (Belgium), Gainsight (#15 Deloitte Fast 500) and Zenefits. For more information, visit www.winningbydesign.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at and on YouTube. Our new book The SaaS Sales Method | Sales as a Science is available on Amazon.

