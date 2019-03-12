Silicon Valley Software as a Service Sales Strategy Consulting and Coaching Firm Winning by Design to Expand Its European Operations With a Local Managing Director and Two New Offices

2018 was the first year in which more than 1 billion euros were invested
in technology companies across Europe, up from 300 million euros in
2014. To help fuel this growth, Silicon Valley based sales strategy
consulting and coaching firm Winning by Design today announced it opened
new offices in Helsinki, Finland and Madrid, Spain. It also appointed
one of its founding partners, Andy Farquharson, to Managing Director of
EMEA and added María Abad to the team to help Nordic and Spanish SaaS
and B2B companies grow revenues. Winning by Design already had offices
in The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Belgium.
In his new role, Andy will focus on supporting European Venture Capital
Funds and helping their portfolio companies to find scalable growth,
launching the Winning by Design Nordics operation based in Helsinki and
providing support for our existing regional partners in the UK, Benelux
and Spain while recruiting new partners in growth markets, like Germany,
Ireland and France. Andy was previously VP Sales APAC for LogMeIn and
also established Winning by Design and Rock Your Revenue in Australia.
María Abad will focus on helping Spanish SaaS and B2B companies. She was
previously Interim Country Manager and Marketing Managers of Teamleader,
a Winning by Design client, and she worked for Exact Software,
JDEdwards-Oracle, and Avanzo Learning Systems.
Rinus Strydom, SVP Sales and Customer Value at Tradeshift says, “The
Winning by Design team has helped the Tradeshift sales, customer
success, and demand gen teams get “out of the box.” They helped us break
the barriers of traditional demand gen waterfalls and solution selling
to help fuel our 200%+ YoY growth.”
Stephen Millard, Chief Platform Officer at Notion, the leading
business-to-business SaaS venture investment firm in Europe says,
“Winning By Design is helping our most demanding portfolio companies
build highly scalable, predictable and profitable growth engines,
including NewVoiceMedia, Tradeshift, GoCardless, Avrios, and DueDill.”
