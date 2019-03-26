Silicon Valley-based IT Services Partner Jade Global Opens New HQ2 Office in Thriving Greater Philadelphia Region

Monday, March 18, 2019 was a historic and momentous day for leading
Silicon-Valley based Enterprise Technology partner Jade Global. Jade
opened its new “HQ2” East Coast Headquarters just outside of
Philadelphia in North Wales, Pennsylvania. The new 5,515 square foot
space allows Jade Global to accommodate its growing East Coast business
and reflects its flexible, efficient and scalable infrastructure.
“This is a major market for us, compared to the highly concentrated Bay
Area. We like this area, the stability, the local universities with top
talent, and the industry opportunities it provides” stated Karan CEO
during the ribbon cutting ceremony on March 18, 2019. We are proud to
add this office as a major addition to our San Jose HQ and offshore
delivery centers in Pune and Hyderabad.
The inception of Jade Global’s geographic expansion began two years ago
when a five-year plan was put together to expand business within the
U.S. In February 2017, Jade Global acquired Saturn Infotech, a small
Oracle Partner company. It has since been a priority for Jade Global to
strengthen its growing presence in this region.
Since the acquisition, Jade Global has doubled the employee count of its
East Coast team and it continues to grow. Its clientele in the Northeast
include industry leaders Willis Towers Watson, Colorcon, Pep Boys and
Keystone Foods. Jade is on track to reach 35-40% of revenue from
business outside of Silicon Valley within one year.
The diverse group in attendance on opening day aligns with Jade’s varied
service offerings and capabilities. The crowd included Jade Global’s CRM
Solution Architect lead, Oracle BI and EPM team leads, Dell Boomi and
ServiceNow Analysts, and east coast sales and marketing representatives.
Two members of the office of Senator Maria Collett of Pennsylvania’s 12th
District made an appearance, along with one of Gwynedd Township’s
elected officials, Denise Hull. "Jade Global is a global leader in IT
and Cloud services company and I am excited they've brought their
growing business to my district. It is a testament to our workforce and
our community that businesses like Jade Global set up shop here. We are
excited to have them!" remarked Denise, who is an elected member Upper
Gwynedd, Pennsylvania’s Board of Commissioners and shares an office in
the same Business Center as Jade Global. The presence of the township
and state representatives added a sense of comradery and opportunity to
what will go down in Jade Global’s history as a groundbreaking day.
About Jade Global
Jade Global is one of the leading IT, Cloud and consulting services
partners in the USA with more than 950 employees worldwide. Jade Global
earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies
in the U.S. for the past 8 consecutive years and is a member of the
Oracle Cloud Excellence Implementer (CEI) Program.
Jade Global provides enterprise business application implementations,
integrations, software product engineering, Cloud services, technology
advisory, testing, and managed services. Learn more at: www.jadeglobal.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326006031/en/