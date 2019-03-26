Log in
Silicon Valley-based IT Services Partner Jade Global Opens New HQ2 Office in Thriving Greater Philadelphia Region

03/26/2019 | 07:35pm EDT

Monday, March 18, 2019 was a historic and momentous day for leading Silicon-Valley based Enterprise Technology partner Jade Global. Jade opened its new “HQ2” East Coast Headquarters just outside of Philadelphia in North Wales, Pennsylvania. The new 5,515 square foot space allows Jade Global to accommodate its growing East Coast business and reflects its flexible, efficient and scalable infrastructure.

“This is a major market for us, compared to the highly concentrated Bay Area. We like this area, the stability, the local universities with top talent, and the industry opportunities it provides” stated Karan CEO during the ribbon cutting ceremony on March 18, 2019. We are proud to add this office as a major addition to our San Jose HQ and offshore delivery centers in Pune and Hyderabad.

The inception of Jade Global’s geographic expansion began two years ago when a five-year plan was put together to expand business within the U.S. In February 2017, Jade Global acquired Saturn Infotech, a small Oracle Partner company. It has since been a priority for Jade Global to strengthen its growing presence in this region.

Since the acquisition, Jade Global has doubled the employee count of its East Coast team and it continues to grow. Its clientele in the Northeast include industry leaders Willis Towers Watson, Colorcon, Pep Boys and Keystone Foods. Jade is on track to reach 35-40% of revenue from business outside of Silicon Valley within one year.

The diverse group in attendance on opening day aligns with Jade’s varied service offerings and capabilities. The crowd included Jade Global’s CRM Solution Architect lead, Oracle BI and EPM team leads, Dell Boomi and ServiceNow Analysts, and east coast sales and marketing representatives.

Two members of the office of Senator Maria Collett of Pennsylvania’s 12th District made an appearance, along with one of Gwynedd Township’s elected officials, Denise Hull. "Jade Global is a global leader in IT and Cloud services company and I am excited they've brought their growing business to my district. It is a testament to our workforce and our community that businesses like Jade Global set up shop here. We are excited to have them!" remarked Denise, who is an elected member Upper Gwynedd, Pennsylvania’s Board of Commissioners and shares an office in the same Business Center as Jade Global. The presence of the township and state representatives added a sense of comradery and opportunity to what will go down in Jade Global’s history as a groundbreaking day.

About Jade Global

Jade Global is one of the leading IT, Cloud and consulting services partners in the USA with more than 950 employees worldwide. Jade Global earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for the past 8 consecutive years and is a member of the Oracle Cloud Excellence Implementer (CEI) Program.

Jade Global provides enterprise business application implementations, integrations, software product engineering, Cloud services, technology advisory, testing, and managed services. Learn more at: www.jadeglobal.com.


© Business Wire 2019
