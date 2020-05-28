SilkRoad Technology : Recognized as a Core Leader in 2020 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition

SilkRoad Technology, a global software and services platform that helps organisations attract, retain and align people to its business, today announced its recognition as a Core Leader in the 2020 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition. This position acknowledges SilkRoad Technology for growth and innovation in its talent experience capabilities, as well as for the company's continued customer growth, success and advocacy across the European market.

SilkRoad Technology’s Talent Acquisition services and software help organisations optimise talent by attracting the right calibre of candidate to the business. HR and business decision-makers can streamline recruiting processes from requisition to job offer through SilkRoad’s scalable, personalised and on-brand solution that drives engagement and retention. Once the right talent is identified and secured, SilkRoad’s onboarding solution provides clarity, alignment and enablement to employees which helps accelerate revenue for efficient cost management in the midst of evolving workforce transformation.

“Being viewed as a Core Leader by Fosway is a great achievement for SilkRoad Technology. The Talent acquisition marketplace continues to face significant change and disruption particularly in these extremely difficult times. That’s why we continue to heavily invest finances and staff time in the development of our solution’s, so they are fit not only for today’s business challenges but also agile enough to evolve for the challenges of tomorrow as well,” said Colin Larter, Senior Director, SilkRoad EMEA.

The Fosway Group 9-Grid™ is a five-dimensional market analysis model that helps organisations understand the relative position of solutions and providers in the learning and talent systems market. It is based on Fosway Group’s independent research in the HR, talent and learning market throughout the past 20 years, and draws on insight and experience of its Corporate Research Network. The Corporate Research Network is a group of HR and learning professionals, who among them represent more than 150 of Europe’s leading companies. The 2018 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition is available here.

“Silkroad is a new addition to the 2020 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition. Whilst Silkroad plays in multiple parts of the talent lifecycle, its specialist focus on onboarding is central to our assessment and rating as a Core Leader,” said David Wilson, CEO of Fosway Group. “SilkRoad’s recognition reflects its proven capability to provide European companies with much needed expertise in a critical area of success.”

About Fosway

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR Industry Analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. The 9-Grids help European buyers demystify supplier decisions for next gen HR, Talent and Learning. Fosway Group have provided expert independent advice to corporate clients for over 20 years.

Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group's research and services.

About SilkRoad Technology

Since 2003, SilkRoad Technology’s software and services platform helps our clients attract, retain and align people to their business. Our solutions start with Global Client Services to provide strategic HR and business expertise. SilkRoad then designs secure solutions tailored to your business requirements at scale for global companies. We deliver personalised experiences for employees to drive engagement across the employment lifecycle to enable measurable and better business outcomes.

For more information, visit www.silkroadtechnology.com, follow on Twitter @SilkRoadTweets or call 866-329-336. (U.S. toll free) or +1-312-574-3700.

