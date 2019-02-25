Silvaco, Inc. and Avery Design Systems Partner to Deliver Complete CAN-FD Automotive and MIPI I3C IP and VIP Solutions

Avery Design Systems Inc., a leader in verification IP, today announced its partnership with Silvaco, Inc. for distribution of Avery’s MIPI I3C-Xactor VIP for sensor interfaces used in smartphones, IoT devices and camera systems, and CAN-FD/LIN/FlexRay Xactor VIP for automotive network applications. Silvaco performs comprehensive compliance validation of its IP using the Avery test-suite to ensure the highest quality for Silvaco customers.

“We are pleased to partner with Avery Design to distribute their VIP with our MIPI I3C sensor connectivity IP, and our CAN-FD/LIN/FlexRay automotive networking IP to provide a complete functional and compliance solution to our mutual customers,” said Jai Durgam VP and GM, IP Business Unit of Silvaco, Inc. “Avery VIP has enhanced the quality of our IP to be comprehensive and complete according to MIPI and ISO standards, which is important for designers seeking proven solutions.”

Avery supports models and compliance test-suites for protocol validation by chipset developers for MIPI I3C master/slave connectivity, and CAN FD, LIN, FlexRay controller area networks. Key features include:

Complete set of models, protocol checkers, and compliance testsuites in 100% native SystemVerilog and UVM.

Tracker log monitors all levels and improves debug

“Avery offers semiconductor companies and IP vendors an extensive VIP portfolio including highly differentiated solutions for verification of I3C/I2C/SMBus master and slave BFMs, and CAN/CAN-FD, LIN, FlexRay BFMs,” said Chris Browy, Sr. VP of WW Sales/Marketing of Avery Design Systems. “With over 60+ standard protocols in our portfolio we additionally cover those key VIP targeting automotive and industrial applications including Ethernet, CSI, DSI, DisplayPort, HDMI, and LPDDR4.”

Visit with Avery at the Design and Verification Conference U.S. (DVCon) February 25-27, 2019 at the DoubleTree Hotel, San Jose, CA.

About Avery Design Systems

Founded in 1999, Avery Design Systems, Inc. enables system and SOC design teams to achieve dramatic functional verification productivity improvements through the use of formal analysis applications for gate-level X-pessimism verification and real X root cause and sequential backtracing; and robust core-through-chip-level Verification IP for PCI Express, CCIX, Gen-Z, USB, AMBA, UFS, MIPI CSI/DSI, I3C, GDDR, DDR/LPDDR, HBM, ONFI/Toggle, NVM Express, SATA, AHCI, SAS, eMMC, SD/SDIO, Ethernet, CAN FD, and FlexRay standards. The company has established numerous Avery Design VIP partner program affiliations with leading IP suppliers. More information about the company may be found at www.avery-design.com.

About Silvaco, Inc.

Silvaco is a leading EDA tools and semiconductor IP provider used for process and device development for advanced semiconductors, power IC, display and memory design. For over 30 years, Silvaco has enabled its customers to develop next generation semiconductor products in the shortest time with reduced cost. We are a technology company outpacing the EDA industry by delivering innovative smart silicon solutions to meet the world’s ever-growing demand for mobile intelligent computing. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Japan and Asia. For more information, visit Silvaco.com.

