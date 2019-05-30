Silvaco and Si2 Release Unique, Free 15nm Open-Source Digital Cell Library

Silvaco Inc., a leading supplier of EDA software and design IP, today
announced that it is providing an open-source, 15nm standard-cell
library to Silicon Integration Initiative, an electronic design
automation software research and development joint venture. The library
is available to Si2 members and universities at no fee under the
Apache-2.0 open source license agreement.
Silvaco, through its acquisition of Nangate Inc., previously provided a
45nm open source cell library to Si2 under similar terms. This new
library aligns with the current generation of silicon process nodes and
is based on the FreePDK15 process design kit from NC State University.
This PDK does not contain proprietary or sensitive data that would
prohibit free sharing of a library built with it.
The new Silvaco cell library is free for non-commercial purposes and is
particularly suited to research programs and standards development
organizations that have previously had free access only to libraries
with much older process technologies. The Predictive Technology Model
from Arizona State University was used in conjunction with the PDK to
characterize the 15nm standard-cell library.
“Silvaco is active in several Si2 initiatives such as the Compact Model
Coalition and OpenAccess Coalition,” said Jens Michelsen, business
development director at Silvaco. “With Cello™, our solution for digital
cell library creation and optimization, we have a unique platform where
the creation and maintenance of standard-cell libraries at 15nm and
below becomes relatively effortless compared to other industry
methodologies. We’re pleased to contribute this missing element of the
flow development puzzle,” he concluded.
“This new contribution from Silvaco is a major step in filling a void
that has existed for over 10 years. This 15nm library will serve
academic researchers who are developing EDA algorithms targeted for our
newest technology nodes. This effort is a classic example of successful
cooperation between Si2 and industry. Having the continued support of
Silvaco and its automated library creation solution ensures that our
member’s collaborative efforts are kept current with ever-changing
process developments,” said John Ellis, president and CEO at Si2.
“We’re very excited to see that Silvaco independently chose to
contribute new material to the FreePDK15 effort. We hope others in the
user community follow their lead,” said Rhett Davis, professor of
computer and electrical engineering at NC State University, and
principal investigator of the FreePDK15 project.
The Open Cell Library is available from Si2 at: www.si2.org/open-cell-library.
The FreePDK15 is available from NCSU at: www.eda.ncsu.edu/wiki/FreePDK15:Contents
About Silvaco, Inc.
Silvaco is a leading EDA tools and semiconductor IP provider used for
process and device development for advanced semiconductors, power IC,
display and memory design. For over 30 years, Silvaco has enabled its
customers to develop next generation semiconductor products in the
shortest time with reduced cost. We are a technology company outpacing
the EDA industry by delivering innovative smart silicon solutions to
meet the world’s ever-growing demand for mobile intelligent computing.
The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California and has a global
presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Japan and Asia.
For more information, visit Silvaco.com.
About Si2
Founded in 1988, Si2 is a leading research and development joint venture
that provides standard interoperability solutions for integrated circuit
design tools. All Si2 activities are carried out under the auspices of
the National Cooperative Research and Production Act of 1993, the
fundamental law that defines R&D joint ventures and offers them a large
measure of protection against federal antitrust laws. Si2’s
international membership includes semiconductor foundries, fabless
manufacturers and EDA companies.
