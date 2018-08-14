Log in
Silver Air Private Fleet Gets Another GV

08/14/2018 | 06:14pm CEST

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Air, the private jet management and charter company, has added another Gulfstream GV to its charter fleet – the second GV announced by Silver Air this August. Based out of Van Nuys, California, (VNY) the ultra-long-range jet is managed through Silver Air’s PURE Jet Management program and is now available for immediate charter.

Silver Air Adds Another GV
12-Passenger Interior with International Travel
The latest GV in Silver Air’s fleet sports a beautifully appointed 12-passenger interior with a six-passenger sleeping configuration. Its 6,500nm range makes it ideal for international travel, with non-stop flights to international destinations like London, Tokyo and Beijing.


Rear Galley with Full Cabin Service
The GV features a rear full-service gallery with an espresso machine, DEAN & DELUCA snacks, California wines and more.


Silver Air GV Business Amenities
The GV incorporates several business amenities including a 4-seat conference table, complimentary domestic inflight Wi-Fi, Aircell satellite phone, and 110 AC outlets at every seat.


12-Passenger Ultra-Long-Range Jet Now under PURE Jet Management
Based out of Van Nuys, California, (VNY) the ultra-long-range GV is managed through Silver Air’s PURE Jet Management program and is now available for immediate charter.


“Silver Air’s PURE Jet Management is built on ensuring jet owner’s interests come first, building strategic management plans around these interests, and empowering our expert teams to activate those plans – these are the fundamentals behind PURE Jet Management and Silver Air’s continued growth,” said Chuck Stumpf, Silver Air President of Business Development. “The GVs recently added to the Silver Air fleet provide world-wide charter reach with all possible onboard accouterments for luxurious travel for business or leisure.”

The latest GV in Silver Air’s fleet sports a beautifully appointed 12-passenger interior with a six-passenger sleeping configuration. Its 6,500nm range makes it ideal for international travel, with non-stop flights to international destinations like London, Tokyo and Beijing. The GV also incorporates several business amenities including a 4-seat conference table, complimentary domestic inflight Wi-Fi, Aircell satellite phone, and 110 AC outlets at every seat.

Silver Air's PURE Jet Management model treats jet owners as partners rather than assets, creating quality management plans at the best value. Unlike traditional jet management companies that act as multiple service providers, Silver Air does not profit from selling fuel, maintenance, hangers or other fixed costs back to jet owners. Instead, Silver Air expertly manages the multiple service vendors on the owner’s behalf ensuring a cost effective and transparent relationship.

Silver Air manages and operates privately owned aircraft from bases throughout the United States. Silver Air is the only operator to offer unrestricted charter availability on a Boeing Business Jet. Silver Air’s fleet features other light to large-cabin jets from Gulfstream, Dassault, Bombardier, Embraer, Cessna, and Hawker/Beech.

Silver Air’s charter operations have earned an ARGUS Platinum rating and the company is currently IS-BAO stage two compliant, demonstrating the industry’s highest safety practices. Silver Air is also a member of the Air Charter Safety Foundation.

For more information on Silver Air visit http://www.silverair.com/.

Follow Silver Air at www.facebook.com/FlySilverAir, www.twitter.com/FlySilverAir and https://www.instagram.com/flysilverair/.

About Silver Air
Silver Air is a pure private jet management service provider that delivers a transparent, owner-advocate approach to management creating valuable partnerships with private jet owners. Founded in 2008, the company is based in Southern California with corporate offices in Santa Barbara. Silver Air manages a comprehensive fleet of luxury aircraft from light to long-range heavy jets and a global network operating around the clock, 24-hours-a-day. Silver Air is ARGUS Platinum and IS-BAO rated and is a member of the National Business Aviation Association.

Media Contact:
Van Holmes
For Silver Air
310-902-9457
van.holmes@specpr.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
