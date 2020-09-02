Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Silver Air :'s Boeing Business Jet is Available for Global Charter Now

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 12:01am EDT

Unrestricted Availability on the Ultimate Experience in Private Aviation; Miami to Dubai in 15 Hours

The Boeing Business Jet (BBJ) managed by Silver Air is now available for charter and uniquely without restrictions by the jet’s owner. Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, this one-of-a-kind BBJ is a state-of-the-art aircraft with global reach, and an expansive 18-passenger configuration designed for personal and business travel.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200901006103/en/

The Boeing Business Jet (BBJ) managed by Silver Air is now available for charter and uniquely without restrictions by the jet’s owner (Photo: Business Wire)

The Boeing Business Jet (BBJ) managed by Silver Air is now available for charter and uniquely without restrictions by the jet’s owner (Photo: Business Wire)

Featuring a custom interior and master bedroom with a large bed, shower with exclusive steam feature, conference room, lounge area, and three lavatories, the BBJ is the first private charter with GoGo 2kU fully worldwide highspeed internet connectivity. All onboard monitors have Apple TV for streaming and Sling TV for live TV. The galley is equipped with wine chiller, two microwaves, oven and De’Longhi coffee/espresso maker. The BBJ’s custom exterior paint design was documented in Silver Air’s exclusive time-lapse video at https://www.flybbj.com.

“BBJs are unique among private aircraft. Executive Liners, or Bizliners, are luxurious, they provide a next level VVIP experience, and the BBJ being managed by Silver Air is special even within this exclusive category. It’s state-of-the art, and the owner hasn’t put any restrictions on when we can charter it,” said Chuck Stumpf, Silver Air’s President of Business Development. “This BBJ offers flyers the ultimate in-flight experience whether you require space for your family or a working office in the sky. It’s more akin to an executive suite in a high-end hotel than a private jet.”

Silver Air has operations in Los Angeles, the Bay Area, Seattle, Dallas, Florida, Houston and New York. The BBJ can carry 18 passengers to airports around the world, such as a luxurious flight from Miami to Dubai in 15 hours or New York to Morocco in seven hours.

“Private charters have seen an increase in demand this summer as more travelers look to our controlled environment, and it’s no surprise that Silver Air is gaining market share at this time when customer service isn’t just about comfort, it’s about health and security,” Stumpf said. “Silver Air isn’t simply a charter broker – we’re an operator, and our experienced staff can access international destinations when other carriers can’t or won’t. That’s never been more important than right now, as travel restrictions are evolving daily.”

The BBJ is managed under Silver Air’s PURE Jet Management model that provides a unique opportunity for jet owner partners, creating quality management plans at the best value, and expertly managing the multiple service vendors on the owner’s behalf ensuring a cost effective and transparent relationship.

In addition to the BBJ, Silver Air manages and operates light to large-cabin jets from Gulfstream, Dassault, Bombardier, Embraer, Cessna, and Hawker/Beech.

Silver Air’s charter operations have earned a WYVERN Wingman certification for maintaining operational safety. The company is currently IS-BAO stage two compliant, demonstrating the industry’s highest safety practices. Silver Air is also a member of the Air Charter Safety Foundation.

For more information on Silver Air visit http://www.silverair.com/.

Follow Silver Air at www.facebook.com/FlySilverAir, www.twitter.com/FlySilverAir, and www.instagram.com/FlySilverAir.

About Silver Air

Silver Air is an innovative, industry leading aircraft management company and charter operator. As a DOT Certificated Air Carrier, the company operates under a Full FAA Part 135 certificate with worldwide operations. Silver Air is based in Southern California with corporate offices in Santa Barbara, and has bases of operations in California, Washington, Texas, Nevada, Florida and New York. The company manages and operates an all jet fleet, consisting of a wide range of aircraft from light jets to heavy long range jets. Silver Air’s charter operations have earned a WYVERN Wingman certification for maintaining operational safety. The company is currently IS-BAO stage two compliant, demonstrating the industry’s highest safety practices. Silver Air is also a member of the Air Charter Safety Foundation.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:41aUNILEVER : to drop fossil fuels from cleaning products by 2030
RE
12:40aSobering economic figures show need to continue covid-19 control measures - ama
PU
12:40aEnabling Ecotourism Development in Cambodia
PU
12:35aYOC AG : Technological milestone through VIS.X(R) direct integration with US platform Xandr
EQ
12:33aDUSIT THANI PUBLIC : International charts expansion of ASAI Hotels to meet the challenges of the new normal, opens its first hotel under the new affordable lifestyle brand in Bangkok
AQ
12:32aChina stocks decline as weaker material, energy shares weigh
RE
12:31aRESEARCH REPORT : Medical Ventilators Market (2020-2024) | Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Disorders to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
12:31aSAPIENCE ANALYTICS : Partners with Redington India to Grow its Workforce Analytics Market Share in India
BU
12:30aCopper pulls back from 26-month high on stronger dollar
RE
12:30aJUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG : The Jungfrau Railway Group posts losses but positive EBITDA in first half of the year
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla launches $5 billion capital raise, tapping in on share surge
2STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC : STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN : Stephen Bird appointed as Chief Executive
3BAYER AG : BAYER : appeals $20.5 million Roundup ruling to California Supreme Court
4GSX TECHEDU INC. : GSX TECHEDU : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
5GOLD : Gold dips as solid U.S. economic data lifts dollar
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group