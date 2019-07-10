Silver Airways has appointed Marie (Nadia) Laforest as the airline’s new Manager of Inflight Services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190710005721/en/

Silver Airways Appoints Navy Veteran Nadia Laforest as Manager of Inflight Services (Photo: Business Wire)

Laforest launched her career at Silver Airways four years ago as a flight attendant and went on to serve in leadership roles in the inflight services department, including as Air Transportation Supervisor and Air Transportation Ground Instructor before being promoted to the airline’s Manager of Inflight Services.

In her new role as Manager of Inflight Services, Laforest is responsible for supervising Silver Airways’ inflight department and ensuring that the airline’s flight attendants are providing safe and friendly service for guests, adhering to all regulations and company policies and procedures, and creating a positive quality work environment for team members.

“Nadia is an amazing member of the Silver Airways family and a proud veteran of our Armed Forces,” said Silver Airways CEO Steve Rossum. “She exemplifies the potential that can be achieved at Silver Airways through dedication, hard work and going above and beyond for our customers and team members. Our guests consistently praise Silver’s flight attendants for outstanding customer service, friendliness and helpfulness. Under Nadia’s leadership, our guests can expect an exceptional inflight experience every day.”

Prior to joining Silver, Laforest served in the United States Navy. Laforest also held positions at BB&T Bank and was a detention officer for the State of Florida’s Department of Juvenile Justice. Laforest attended Seton Hall University and Rutgers University.

About Silver Airways

Silver Airways operates the most routes within Florida and between Florida and the Bahamas from its hubs in Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Tampa, and also flies between Boston and Bar Harbor, Maine. Silver is the official airline of the Minor League Baseball team Daytona Tortugas and the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. In addition, Silver owns and cooperatively operates Seaborne Airlines with flights in Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the Caribbean. Silver is a codeshare partner with United, JetBlue and Avianca, and has interline agreements with American, Delta, Air Canada, Alaska Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Bahamasair, Hahn Air, Azul and Emirates. Members of United’s MileagePlus® and JetBlue’s TrueBlue loyalty programs can also earn frequent flyer awards for travel throughout Silver’s network. Silver operates a fleet of highly-reliable Saab 340 aircraft and is also currently renewing and expanding its fleet with up to 50 new eco-friendly ATR-600s. Silver is honored to be the North American launch customer for the all new, redesigned ATR-600 offering best-in-class quiet cabins, premium leather seats with more legroom, and spacious overhead bins that accommodate full-size, carry-on roller bags. Silver is owned by affiliates of Philadelphia-based investment firm Versa Capital Management, LLC. To learn more about Silver’s refined passenger experience, visit www.silverairways.com/destinations/atr42.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190710005721/en/