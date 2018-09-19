Silver Airways : Disappointed in U.S. Department of Transportation’s Carrier Selection for Victoria, Texas Essential Air Service

Following yesterday’s decision by the U.S. Department of Transportation
(DOT) selecting a new carrier to provide Essential Air Service (EAS) in
Victoria, Texas, Silver Airways will be filing a Motion for
Reconsideration with the DOT and petitioning the DOT to stay the current
order and re-open bidding.
Silver Airways is challenging the DOT’s determination that service
provided by Silver Airways in Victoria would not be more appropriate
under federal law and better suits the governmental, business, and
leisure needs of this proud Texas community than the selected air
carrier operating a nine-seat aircraft. In doing so, the DOT shunned the
recommendation of officials in Victoria and Houston. Federal aviation
law and DOT policies mandate that the DOT give “substantial weight” to
the views of EAS communities. “We are exceedingly disappointed and
frankly surprised that the DOT would ignore the strong support and
enthusiastic recommendation provided to Silver by political, airport,
business, and other community leaders in Victoria and Houston,” said
Silver Airways Senior Vice President Kurt Brulisauer. “Silver was
undoubtedly the strongest airline in terms of service and product
offering and was the carrier of choice of by the City of Victoria,
Victoria County, Victoria Regional Airport, City of Houston, and
Victoria Economic Development Corporation. It is a very troubling
precedent that the DOT did not follow these community recommendations,
which all cited Silver’s larger, 46-passenger ATR aircraft, service to
Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), and Silver’s
numerous interline agreements with larger air carriers at IAH as key
reasons for supporting Silver’s proposal.”
With its Victoria bid, Silver was the only carrier satisfying all five
of the long-established federal statutory considerations of the EAS
program. Instead the DOT focused exclusively on one factor, subsidy
amount, in spite of the fact that Silver’s proposal is more
cost-effective. Federal law requires the DOT to monitor per passenger
costs and caps EAS subsidies based on passengers, not on total cash
outlay. The subsidy per seat for the selected carrier would be 220
percent higher than Silver’s proposal and the government’s subsidy per
projected passenger for Silver would also be lower. In its Motion for
Reconsideration, Silver will petition the DOT to re-select Silver as the
EAS provider in Victoria, or alternatively, to provide for an expedited
re-bidding procedure. “We can offer a restructured proposal to the
community with a 34-seat Saab 340B+ twin-engine aircraft that would grow
traffic in Victoria and better meet the needs and requirements of
business and leisure travelers at lower cost per passenger,” added
Brulisauer.
By selecting an aircraft operator operating only nine seats, the DOT is
not factoring in one of the hallmark principles of the EAS program –
market development and passenger growth – and is potentially endangering
Victoria’s prospective eligibility in the EAS program by failing to
satisfy minimum passenger guidelines. Silver set records for passenger
counts and stimulated the market sharply in its most recent EAS service
at Bar Harbor, Maine in 2018, drawing rave reviews from the community
with its safe, affordable, and friendly air service and with its
superlative operational performance. Silver’s controllable completion
factor year-to-date exceeds 99 percent system wide and is 100 percent in
EAS markets. This is among the best among regional airlines and also
comparable to that of top-tier major airlines. Silver’s introduction of
new ATR-600 series aircraft should even further improve the airline’s
operational performance and further enhance the customer experience.
Silver is in the midst of a corporate turnaround with a revitalized
management team of experienced airline and military leaders, and Silver
intends to supplement its scheduled passenger airline service in the
Southeastern United States and the Bahamas to become one of the DOT’s
top EAS providers by working in partnership with communities and
business partners to grow and develop air service in EAS markets. In its
bid at Victoria, Silver pledged $50,000 to market its service in the
Texas communities and Silver is committed to hiring station personnel
from the Victoria community. Unlike most EAS carriers, all of Silver’s
flights are operated under Part 121 of the Federal Aviation Regulations,
which requires the most stringent safety and training requirements and
regulatory oversight, and all Silver flights are operated in twin-engine
cabin-class aircraft with highly trained flight crews, a flight
attendant, and a full-size lavatory. In addition, Silver participates in
all major GDS systems, which provides ease of booking for consumers,
facilitates codeshare and interline relationships, and allows consumers
to more easily shop and compare alternatives, and to more easily connect
to the largest number of mainline codeshare and interline partners among
all EAS carriers.
About Silver Airways
Silver
Airways operates the most routes within Florida and between Florida
and the Bahamas from its hubs in Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, and Tampa,
and also this year acquired Seaborne Airlines with flights in Puerto
Rico, the Virgin Islands and the Caribbean. Silver is a codeshare
partner with United, JetBlue and Avianca, and has interline agreements
with American, Delta, Air Canada, Alaska Airlines, All Nippon Airways,
Bahamasair, Hahn Air and Azul. Silver operates a fleet of
highly-reliable Saab 340 aircraft, and starting in 2018, Silver is
renewing and expanding its fleet with up to 50 new eco-friendly
ATR-600s. Silver is honored to be the North American launch customer for
the all new, redesigned ATR-600 offering best-in-class quiet cabins,
premium leather seats with more legroom, and spacious overhead bins that
accommodate full-size, carry-on roller bags. Silver is owned by
affiliates of Philadelphia-based investment firm Versa Capital
Management, LLC. To learn more about the refined passenger experience
coming soon to Silver, visit www.silverairways.com/destinations/atr42.
