Silver Airways Launches Partnership with AAF's Orlando Apollos

Orlando Apollos football fans are winning big this season as Silver
Airways launched a new partnership with The Alliance of American
Football league’s undefeated Orlando Apollos.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190215005442/en/
Silver Airways presents round-trip tickets to the Bahamas to Orlando Apollos’ first-ever season ticket holders from Sanford, Florida, Darrell and Linda Williams during Apollos 2019 season opener. Pictured left – right: Darrell Williams, Orlando Apollos Vice President Marketing and Strategic Communications Mike Harris, Linda Williams, Silver Airways CEO Steve Rossum
As the proud airline sponsor of the Orlando Apollos, Silver Airways is
making it easy for football fans to get to Central Florida for Apollos
games as the airline is offering a 10 percent discount* to all Apollos
fans. Simply go to SilverAirways.com
and enter promotion code “APOLLOS2019” for the discount on flights
through April 16, 2019. Silver Airways operates to amazing destinations
in Florida and the Bahamas from its Central Florida gateways in Orlando,
Tampa and Daytona Beach.
“As a Central Floridian and huge Apollos fan, we couldn’t be more
excited to partner with the best of The Alliance of American Football,”
said Silver Airways CEO Steve Rossum. “When you bring together Steve
Spurrier, the Orlando Apollos and now Silver Airways, it’s a hands down
win-win-win for football fans. In addition, both The Orlando Apollos and
Silver Airways share a commitment to honoring the brave and hardworking
men and women of our armed forces.”
“Just like The Orlando Apollos, Silver Airways is committed to providing
customers with first class service and a personal touch,” says Apollos
President Michael Waddell. "Silver Airways connects Central Florida to
popular Florida and Caribbean destinations at a great value and we are
excited about connecting our fans with this outstanding brand. It's a
winning combination.”
Silver Airways kicked off the partnership during the Orlando Apollos
game-winning season opener by presenting the Apollos’ first-ever season
ticket holders with round-trip tickets to the Bahamas! And that’s just
the beginning. Fans at each Apollos home game will have the opportunity
to win a Bahamian vacation package from Silver Airways.
About The Alliance of American Football
Led by some of the most respected football minds in the game, The
Alliance of American Football is top-flight professional football fueled
by an unprecedented Alliance between players, fans and the game. Founded
by TV and film producer Charlie Ebersol and Hall of Famer Bill Polian,
The Alliance features eight teams with 52-player rosters playing a
10-week regular season schedule beginning February 9, 2019 on CBS,
followed by two playoff rounds and culminating with the Alliance
Championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on April 27, 2019.
Additional broadcast and distribution partners include Turner Sports –
TNT and B/R Live – as well as the NFL Network. Fans can stream key
Alliance matchups live via the free Alliance app while accessing
integrated gaming options. With a focus on player well-being on and off
the field, The Alliance provides players with a commitment to safety and
state-of-the-art equipment as well as a comprehensive bonus system,
post-football career planning, financial counseling and scholarship
support for postsecondary education. For more information, visit https://aaf.com/.
About Silver Airways
Silver
Airways operates the most routes within Florida and between Florida
and the Bahamas from its hubs in Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Tampa, and
also flies between Boston and Bar Harbor, Maine. Silver is the official
airline of the Minor League Baseball team Daytona Tortugas and also
partners with the Orlando Apollos of the Alliance of American Football
league. In addition, Silver owns and cooperatively operates Seaborne
Airlines with flights in Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the
Caribbean. Silver is a codeshare partner with United, JetBlue and
Avianca, and has interline agreements with American, Delta, Air Canada,
Alaska Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Bahamasair, Hahn Air, Azul and
Emirates. Silver operates a fleet of highly-reliable Saab 340 aircraft,
and starting this year, Silver is renewing and expanding its fleet with
up to 50 new eco-friendly ATR-600s. Silver is honored to be the North
American launch customer for the all new, redesigned ATR-600 offering
best-in-class quiet cabins, premium leather seats with more legroom, and
spacious overhead bins that accommodate full-size, carry-on roller bags.
Silver is owned by affiliates of Philadelphia-based investment firm
Versa Capital Management, LLC. To learn more about the refined passenger
experience coming soon to Silver, visit www.silverairways.com/destinations/atr42.
*Sale fares are valid on silverairways.com.
For travel on/before April 16, 2019, use Promo Code APOLLOS2019 to
obtain 10% off all published fares. Tickets must be issued on/before
April 14, 2019 at 11:59pm ET. Seats are limited, subject to
availability, and may not be available on all flights or operate all
days of week. Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable. Sale
fares are only valid on silverairways.com and only for new tickets.
Changes or cancellations can be made for a $50 charge plus any
difference in fare, if applicable. Tickets purchased from Silver Airways
reservation call center will cost an additional non-refundable $25 per
passenger, per itinerary. To avoid this additional expense, please make
your reservation at silverairways.com. Fares, routes, charges, and
schedules are subject to change without notice. Silver Airways will
accept checked baggage up to 50 pounds and 62 linear inches for a
non-refundable charge, per passenger, per bag. When purchased at the
time of booking on silverairways.com, bag charges are: flights within
the United States, $30 for first and $40 for second; internationally,
$39 for first and $49 for second. Additional charges apply to purchases
after booking, additional pieces, or baggage exceeding size or weight
limitations, and other baggage restrictions may apply. For further
service charges details please visit silverairways.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190215005442/en/