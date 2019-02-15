Silver Airways Launches Partnership with AAF's Orlando Apollos

Orlando Apollos Football Fans Win Big as Silver Airways Becomes Proud Airline Sponsor of Orlando Apollos

Silver Airways Offering 10 Percent Discount* for all Apollos Fans

Orlando Apollos football fans are winning big this season as Silver Airways launched a new partnership with The Alliance of American Football league’s undefeated Orlando Apollos.

Silver Airways presents round-trip tickets to the Bahamas to Orlando Apollos’ first-ever season ticket holders from Sanford, Florida, Darrell and Linda Williams during Apollos 2019 season opener. Pictured left – right: Darrell Williams, Orlando Apollos Vice President Marketing and Strategic Communications Mike Harris, Linda Williams, Silver Airways CEO Steve Rossum

As the proud airline sponsor of the Orlando Apollos, Silver Airways is making it easy for football fans to get to Central Florida for Apollos games as the airline is offering a 10 percent discount* to all Apollos fans. Simply go to SilverAirways.com and enter promotion code “APOLLOS2019” for the discount on flights through April 16, 2019. Silver Airways operates to amazing destinations in Florida and the Bahamas from its Central Florida gateways in Orlando, Tampa and Daytona Beach.

“As a Central Floridian and huge Apollos fan, we couldn’t be more excited to partner with the best of The Alliance of American Football,” said Silver Airways CEO Steve Rossum. “When you bring together Steve Spurrier, the Orlando Apollos and now Silver Airways, it’s a hands down win-win-win for football fans. In addition, both The Orlando Apollos and Silver Airways share a commitment to honoring the brave and hardworking men and women of our armed forces.”

“Just like The Orlando Apollos, Silver Airways is committed to providing customers with first class service and a personal touch,” says Apollos President Michael Waddell. "Silver Airways connects Central Florida to popular Florida and Caribbean destinations at a great value and we are excited about connecting our fans with this outstanding brand. It's a winning combination.”

Silver Airways kicked off the partnership during the Orlando Apollos game-winning season opener by presenting the Apollos’ first-ever season ticket holders with round-trip tickets to the Bahamas! And that’s just the beginning. Fans at each Apollos home game will have the opportunity to win a Bahamian vacation package from Silver Airways.

About The Alliance of American Football

Led by some of the most respected football minds in the game, The Alliance of American Football is top-flight professional football fueled by an unprecedented Alliance between players, fans and the game. Founded by TV and film producer Charlie Ebersol and Hall of Famer Bill Polian, The Alliance features eight teams with 52-player rosters playing a 10-week regular season schedule beginning February 9, 2019 on CBS, followed by two playoff rounds and culminating with the Alliance Championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on April 27, 2019. Additional broadcast and distribution partners include Turner Sports – TNT and B/R Live – as well as the NFL Network. Fans can stream key Alliance matchups live via the free Alliance app while accessing integrated gaming options. With a focus on player well-being on and off the field, The Alliance provides players with a commitment to safety and state-of-the-art equipment as well as a comprehensive bonus system, post-football career planning, financial counseling and scholarship support for postsecondary education. For more information, visit https://aaf.com/.

About Silver Airways

Silver Airways operates the most routes within Florida and between Florida and the Bahamas from its hubs in Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Tampa, and also flies between Boston and Bar Harbor, Maine. Silver is the official airline of the Minor League Baseball team Daytona Tortugas and also partners with the Orlando Apollos of the Alliance of American Football league. In addition, Silver owns and cooperatively operates Seaborne Airlines with flights in Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the Caribbean. Silver is a codeshare partner with United, JetBlue and Avianca, and has interline agreements with American, Delta, Air Canada, Alaska Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Bahamasair, Hahn Air, Azul and Emirates. Silver operates a fleet of highly-reliable Saab 340 aircraft, and starting this year, Silver is renewing and expanding its fleet with up to 50 new eco-friendly ATR-600s. Silver is honored to be the North American launch customer for the all new, redesigned ATR-600 offering best-in-class quiet cabins, premium leather seats with more legroom, and spacious overhead bins that accommodate full-size, carry-on roller bags. Silver is owned by affiliates of Philadelphia-based investment firm Versa Capital Management, LLC. To learn more about the refined passenger experience coming soon to Silver, visit www.silverairways.com/destinations/atr42.

*Sale fares are valid on silverairways.com. For travel on/before April 16, 2019, use Promo Code APOLLOS2019 to obtain 10% off all published fares. Tickets must be issued on/before April 14, 2019 at 11:59pm ET. Seats are limited, subject to availability, and may not be available on all flights or operate all days of week. Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable. Sale fares are only valid on silverairways.com and only for new tickets. Changes or cancellations can be made for a $50 charge plus any difference in fare, if applicable. Tickets purchased from Silver Airways reservation call center will cost an additional non-refundable $25 per passenger, per itinerary. To avoid this additional expense, please make your reservation at silverairways.com. Fares, routes, charges, and schedules are subject to change without notice. Silver Airways will accept checked baggage up to 50 pounds and 62 linear inches for a non-refundable charge, per passenger, per bag. When purchased at the time of booking on silverairways.com, bag charges are: flights within the United States, $30 for first and $40 for second; internationally, $39 for first and $49 for second. Additional charges apply to purchases after booking, additional pieces, or baggage exceeding size or weight limitations, and other baggage restrictions may apply. For further service charges details please visit silverairways.com.

