Silver Airways : Stands with The Bahamas with Resumed Flights and Relief Efforts

Silver Airways, a long-standing partner and necessary air service link to the Bahamas, has resumed flights to all airports that it serves in the Bahamas that have reopened following Hurricane Dorian, including:

Nassau (NAS) – Bahamas capital on New Providence Island

George Town (GGT) in Exuma

Governor’s Harbour (GHB) in Eleuthera

Bimini (BIM) – flights resume tomorrow, Saturday, September 7, 2019

North Eleuthera (ELH) – flights resume Sunday, September 8, 2019

Silver Airways, synonymous with the Bahamas, is fully committed to resuming service to Treasure Cay (Abaco), Marsh Harbour (Abaco), and Freeport (Grand Bahama) as soon as these airports reopen.

“One of the best ways we can support our fellow neighbors in the Bahamas is to get back out and patronize their hotels and resorts, restaurants and all of the communities that are open for business in the islands,” said Silver Airways Senior Vice President of Commercial and Finance Pedro Motta.

To book Silver Airways flights to the Bahamas, visit silverairways.com.

In addition to resuming flights, Silver Airways is taking urgently-needed supplies to the Bahamas aboard its flights and has also set up a Bahamas Strong Hurricane Relief GoFundMe page to support its many team members who have been affected by the storm.

About Silver Airways

Silver Airways operates the most routes within Florida and between Florida and the Bahamas from its hubs in Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Tampa, and also flies between Boston and Bar Harbor, Maine. Silver is the official airline of the Minor League Baseball team Daytona Tortugas and the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. In addition, Silver owns and cooperatively operates Seaborne Airlines with flights in Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the Caribbean. Silver is a codeshare partner with United, JetBlue, American, Delta and Avianca, and has interline agreements with Air Canada, Alaska Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Bahamasair, Hahn Air, Azul and Emirates. Members of United’s MileagePlus® and JetBlue’s TrueBlue loyalty programs can also earn frequent flyer awards for travel throughout Silver’s network. Silver operates a fleet of highly-reliable Saab 340 aircraft and is also currently renewing and expanding its fleet with up to 50 new eco-friendly ATR-600s. Silver is honored to be the North American launch customer for the all new, redesigned ATR-600 offering best-in-class quiet cabins, premium leather seats with more legroom, and spacious overhead bins that accommodate full-size, carry-on roller bags. Silver is owned by affiliates of Philadelphia-based investment firm Versa Capital Management, LLC. To learn more about Silver’s refined passenger experience, visit www.silverairways.com/destinations/atr42.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190906005497/en/