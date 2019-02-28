Silver Chef : 31 Dec 2018 Appendix 4D Half Year Announcement

Silver Chef Limited ABN 28 011 045 828

Half Year Announcement 31 December 2018

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

Results for announcement to the market six months ended 31-Dec-2018 $000's six months ended 31-Dec-2017 $000's Movement $000's Movement % 2.1 Revenue from ordinary activities 121,613 146,006 (24,393) (16.71%) 2.2/2.3 Net profit/(loss) after income tax (11,693) (13,055) 1,362 10.43%

Commentary on Results for the Half-year

31-Dec-2018 31-Dec-2017 Net tangible assets per share 208.65 cents 354.71 cents

28 February 2019

SILVER CHEF LIMITED AND

CONTROLLED ENTITIES

ABN 28 011 045 828

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED

31 December 2018

Silver Chef Limited and its controlled entities Directors' Report

The Directors present their report together with the consolidated half-year financial statements of Silver Chef Limited (the Company) and its controlled entities for the half-year ended 31 December 2018 and the independent auditor's review report thereon. All amounts in this Directors' report are rounded to millions unless otherwise noted.

Directors

The Directors of the Company at any time during or since the end of the half-year are:

Name Position Allan English Non-Executive Chairman Andrew Kemp Non-Executive Director Bede King Non-Executive Director Sophie Mitchell Non-Executive Director Patrick Tapper Non-Executive Director

Results and Review of Operations

Results

The statutory accounting loss for the Silver Chef Group for the six months to 31 December 2018 is $11.7 million and includes material one-off expenses relating to the Capital Management Plan and additional provisions recorded against aged and unrecoverable rental assets and receivables under its revised provisioning policy and the adoption of AASB9 Financial Instruments. This compares to a statutory accounting loss in the previous corresponding period of $13.1 million.

The statutory results are summarised below:

($ million unless otherwise stated) 31 December 2018 31 December 2017 Change Revenue 121.6 146.0 (16.7%) Rental assets (at cost) and finance lease receivables 562.6 690.2 (18.5%) Net profit/(loss) before tax (17.2) (18.6) 7.5% Net profit/(loss) after tax (11.7) (13.1) 10.7% Net operating cash flows 80.3 75.1 6.9% Basic EPS (cents per share) (29.8) (33.3) 10.5% Dividend (fully franked) - 10.0 - Hospitality Result

The segment result (before tax and Group overheads) for the hospitality business for the half year to 31 December 2018 was a profit of $5.1 million and a loss of $9.2 million after allocating Group overheads.

The hospitality result includes the following significant items:

• Costs associated with the execution of the Company's Capital Management Plan expected to be completed in 2HFY19;

• Costs incurred as part of the Company's cost out program, including redundancies and restructuring property leases; and

• Costs associated with the application of the new AASB9 accounting standard across the Company's Finance Lease book and the application of the same principles to the Operating Lease book (Rent-Try-Buy).

Further, the hospitality result is impacted by a deliberate reduction in originations as the Company works with its Lenders to deliver the Capital Management Plan.

A breakdown of the statutory result by segment is presented below:

($ million unless otherwise stated)

Hospitality

Statutory profit/(loss) before tax Statutory profit/(loss) after tax EBITDA

Direct 5.1 3.5 56.0

Group Overheads

(14.3)

(9.7)

(15.1)

Rental assets (at cost) and finance lease receivables

Hospitality Total GoGetta Direct Group (9.2) (8.0) (17.2) (6.2) (5.5) (11.7) 40.9 9.7 50.6 445.3 117.3 562.6

Hospitality Operational Review

As previously disclosed, the Company has made improvements to its credit management framework, including:

•

•

Implementation of a Large Exposures Policy; A tightening of the Franchise Credit Policy;

•

Introduction of a strict Debt Life Cycle that fully provides at 90 days.

Over the course of the first half, the Company has experienced improved metrics in risk and collections, including:

•

An improvement in arrears rates;

•

A reduction in arrears referred to external agents;

•

A reduction in direct debit dishonour rates in Australia and New Zealand - a lead indicator for future arrears.

During the half year the overall hospitality asset base grew 3.71% to $445.3 million. Globally, originations were $92.0 million. Originations in Australia and New Zealand in the first half were deliberately reduced as the Company worked through its Capital Management Plan.

In the Canadian market, originations of both new assets and re-rentals grew 52% over the first half last year (off a low base and without the same level of capital constraints), demonstrating the market appetite and opportunity in the Canadian market.

Capital Management

As at 30 June 2018, the Group was in breach of debt covenants under its Syndicated Debt Facility (Syndicated Facility) and its Securitisation Warehouse Facility (Warehouse Facility) following the FY18 statutory loss. Waivers were obtained in relation to both facilities to 31 March 2019, conditional on a successful raising of a minimum capital requirement of $45 million to repay the Syndicated Facility and to ensure the net debt to net rental asset ratio under the Syndicated Facility was no greater than 65% by 28 February 2019.

The Company has not yet raised the minimum capital requirement of $45 million and has received extended waivers from its financiers and an extension of time until 30 April 2019. A further condition of the waivers is that the Company requires syndicated lenders' consent for any debt drawdowns or asset sell-ins to the Warehouse Facility. Restrictions on cash distributions from the Warehouse Facility are currently in place.

The Company continues to work with its financiers to obtain permanent waivers of these breaches and reset covenants to maintainable levels. The Company has signed a non-binding term sheet and agreed an exclusivity period with a preferred party to provide $45 million of Mezzanine debt. A condition of receiving the Mezzanine debt is for the Company to raise an additional $20 million of equity to support the Company's growth.

The Company is progressing the Capital Management Plan and has appointed Morgans Corporate Limited as Lead Manager for the equity raising.

More information on the Capital Management Plan is provided in the Going Concern Note 4 of the interim financial statements.