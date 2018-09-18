Silver Chef : Appendix 3Y Sophie Mitchell

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity Silver Chef Limited
ABN
28 011 045 828
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Sophia Adele Mitchell
|
Date of last notice
|
22 March 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Indirect
|
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
|
Refer attached
|
Date of change
|
18 September 2018
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
43,500 shares
|
Class
|
Ordinary
|
Number acquired
|
27,000 shares
|
Number disposed
|
Nil
|
Value/Consideration
|
$49,633
|
No. of securities held after change
|
70,500 shares
|
Nature of change
|
On market purchase
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
|
Detail of contract
|
N/A
|
Nature of interest
|
N/A
|
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
|
N/A
|
Date of change
|
N/A
|
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
|
N/A
|
Interest acquired
|
N/A
|
Interest disposed
|
N/A
|
Value/Consideration
|
N/A
|
Interest after change
|
N/A
Part 3 - Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a closed period where prior written clearance was required ?
|
No
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period ?
|
N/A
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided ?
|
N/A
Prepared 18 September 2018
ATTACHMENT TO APPENDIX 3Y FOR SOPHIE MITCHELL
Statement at 18 Sept 2018
JW Mitchell andMitchell Dangar Pty Ltd
SA Dangar
Total
Movement in shares Number held prior to change Purchased 18 Sept 2018
Number after change
35,000 27,000 62,000
8,500 43,500
- 27,000
8,500
70,500
Value of shares acquired ($)
0
49,633
For the shareholdings detailed above the director has beneficial interest
49,633
