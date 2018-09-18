Log in
Silver Chef : Appendix 3Y Sophie Mitchell

09/18/2018 | 07:03am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity Silver Chef Limited

ABN

28 011 045 828

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Sophia Adele Mitchell

Date of last notice

22 March 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Refer attached

Date of change

18 September 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

43,500 shares

Class

Ordinary

Number acquired

27,000 shares

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$49,633

No. of securities held after change

70,500 shares

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On market purchase

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a closed period where prior written clearance was required ?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period ?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided ?

N/A

Prepared 18 September 2018

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

ATTACHMENT TO APPENDIX 3Y FOR SOPHIE MITCHELL

Statement at 18 Sept 2018

JW Mitchell andMitchell Dangar Pty Ltd

SA Dangar

Total

Movement in shares Number held prior to change Purchased 18 Sept 2018

Number after change

35,000 27,000 62,000

8,500 43,500

- 27,000

8,500

70,500

Value of shares acquired ($)

0

49,633

For the shareholdings detailed above the director has beneficial interest

49,633

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Silver Chef Limited published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 05:02:03 UTC
