Silver Chef : Media Announcement - Unaudited FY18 Result

20 August 2018

Unaudited Full Year Result and Dividend Announcement

Leading equipment financier Silver Chef Limited ("Silver Chef" ASX: SIV) today confirmed that the unaudited underlying hospitality FY18 profit before tax result is expected to be within the guidance range of between $17 million and $18 million and the unaudited statutory FY18 net loss after tax is expected to be around $48 million.

FY18 Statutory Loss

The FY18 full year loss is largely attributed to the Group's exit of the GoGetta business announced on 26 February 2018. The loss constitutes a write down of expected returns from the GoGetta business, a customer remediation provision (see below), a write off of borrowing costs relating to the previous bank facility and a reset of provisions for the arrears and rental asset book on a go-forward basis.

Dividend

Based on the statutory result, the Board has resolved to suspend the final dividend.

ASIC

Management continues to work with ASIC to resolve the previously communicated matter. The Company has taken a material provision for customer remediation and related costs at the full year while a resolution continues to be worked through.

Capital Management

Following the expected FY18 statutory loss, the Company is in discussions with its Lenders regarding its financial covenants and a capital management plan going forward. The Company continues to enjoy the support of it Lenders and expects appropriate waivers will be granted as required. As part of the capital management plan the Company is expected to introduce subordinated debt to its capital structure. Discussions have commenced with interested parties to provide such debt.

The GoGetta run-off continues as expected and the associated debt has reduced from $88 million at 30 June to $77 million at 31 July.

Conclusion

Both the Board and Management remain confident of the strength of the core hospitality business and that the Transformation Strategy the Group is embarking on will deliver growth over coming years.

The Company will be releasing its full year result on 30 August.

(07) 3231 3600

About Silver Chef

Silver Chef was established in 1986 to help businesses fund their equipment needs through the Rent-Try-Buy® and Rent-Grow-Own® Solutions. This keeps their options open and preserves their cash to grow their business.

Silver Chef Limited is an Australian Securities Exchange-listed company (ASX Code: SIV) focused on long term rentals of commercial equipment to small-to-medium enterprise in the hospitality space. The company has a significant presence in Australia and growing exposure to the New Zealand and North American markets.

