Silver Chef : SIV - Company Secretary Appointment/Resignation

MEDIA/ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Appointment of new Company Secretary

The Chairman, Allan English is pleased to announce the appointment of Graeme Fallet as Company Secretary of Silver Chef Limited with effect from Wednesday 6 March 2019.

Mr Fallet also holds the role of Chief Financial Officer, Silver Chef having been appointed to that position on 18 June 2018.

The Board wishes to place on record it's appreciation for the services provided by Cherie O'Riordan more recently as Company Secretary but in particular to her role as Group Financial Controller since January 2016.

Cherie resigns from the Company to seek further opportunities in her professional career.

Allan English

Non-executive Chairman 6 March 2019