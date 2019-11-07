Log in
Silver Hill Hospital : Names Accomplished Psychotherapist Frank Bartolomeo Director Of Adolescent Programs

11/07/2019 | 08:01am EST

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Hill Hospital, a nationally-recognized leader in the treatment of psychiatric and addiction disorders, announced that Frank Bartolomeo, PhD, LCSW, has joined the hospital as its Director of Adolescent Services. In this role, Bartolomeo is responsible for the design and implementation of innovative clinical programs for adolescents and their families and ensuring these programs improve utilization and quality of care. He is also responsible for training staff on issues and policies related to adolescent services and developing alliances with regional and national providers.

Frank Bartolomeo

Throughout his career, Bartolomeo has worked with adolescents suffering from stress, trauma, addiction and loss. Prior to joining Silver Hill, Bartolomeo was Director of Behavioral Services for the Southfield Center for Development in Darien. There, he implemented new clinical programs to better meet the needs of patients and their families. He has also been in private practice where he specialized in group therapy, substance abuse and co-occurring disorders.

"We are very pleased to welcome Frank to our team and know that his innovative, multifaceted approach which has helped so many will greatly benefit our adolescent patients and their families," said Dr. Andrew J. Gerber, President and Medical Director of Silver Hill.

"By building on their strengths, Frank helps adolescents with psychiatric disorders and co-occurring substance abuse issues to accept their limitations and develop the tools to adapt to unavoidable challenges like stress," added Dr. Michael Groat, Chief Clinical Officer. "He views therapy as a collaborative process between him, his patients and their families. Families play a critical role in an adolescent's treatment and Frank's approach ensures a continuum of care between the hospital and home for the best possible outcome."  

A frequent public speaker, contributing writer to numerous books and publications, and consultant to mental health agencies, Bartolomeo earned his Master's in Social Work from Boston University and his PhD. from Simmons College.

Silver Hill Hospital admits more than 3,000 adolescents and adults annually for disorders that include addiction, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, personality disorders and schizophrenia among others. The Hospital is especially known for its expertise in treating complex conditions and co-occurring disorders. 

Established in 1931, Silver Hill Hospital has more than 15 full-time board-certified psychiatrists. Located on 44 scenic acres in New Canaan, Connecticut, it is widely recognized for the excellence of its psychiatric and addiction services. The Hospital is accredited by The Joint Commission and is licensed for 129 beds.

PRESS CONTACTS:
Katie Vukas, kvukas@cronin-co.com 
AnnMarie Kemp, akemp@cronin-co.com 
(860) 659-0514

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silver-hill-hospital-names-accomplished-psychotherapist-frank-bartolomeo-director-of-adolescent-programs-300953841.html

SOURCE Silver Hill Hospital


© PRNewswire 2019
