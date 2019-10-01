Silver Peak Surpasses 1,500 Production Customer Milestone for the Business-Driven Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN Edge Platform

SD-WAN leader, focused on modern WAN innovation and transformation, enables distributed enterprises of all sizes to achieve a multiplier effect on cloud investments

Silver Peak®, the global SD-WAN leader, delivering the transformational promise of the cloud with a self-driving wide area network™, today surpassed 1,500 customer deployments of the industry leading Unity EdgeConnect™ SD-WAN edge platform, just four years from the first customer shipments in August, 2015. Today’s milestone underscores the Silver Peak commitment to customers to deliver a business-driven SD-WAN edge platform that combines the agility and economics of public infrastructure with the control and reliability of dedicated resources. Silver Peak uniquely enables enterprises to achieve a multiplier effect on cloud investments to realize substantial gains in business responsiveness and agility.

Production customer deployments span all market segments and geographies from distributed enterprises with tens to hundreds to thousands of sites served by an expanding number of enterprise channel partners including Insight, SHI, Teneo and World Wide Technology to customers deploying fully managed SD-WAN services offered by Silver Peak service provider partners. New EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform customers include: Bethpage Federal Credit Union, Citrin Cooperman, eSilicon, Farrer & Co, First Bank, HFF, a JLL Company, MidSouth Bank, MinterEllison, SAM, and The Vitec Group.

“At Silver Peak, our enduring focus, from the beginning, has always been simple - we help customers to build better WANs,” said David Hughes, founder and CEO at Silver Peak. “At Silver Peak we are uniquely qualified to help our customers successfully execute the kind of WAN transformation that yields a multiplier effect on cloud investments to advance digital transformation and fuel competitive edge.”

A Rich Pedigree of WAN Innovation

Silver Peak was founded in 2004 on the principle of building the best WAN acceleration technologies in the business. Fast forward 15 years and 50+ WAN patents, Silver Peak has gained unrivaled expertise through this singular focus on modern WAN innovation. Often innovating well ahead of the market, Silver Peak remains at the forefront of WAN innovation, delivering a range of industry-first milestones:

Farrer & Co

Headquartered in London, England, Farrer & Co is one of the longest established and most respected independent law firms in the world, serving individuals, families, businesses, financial services, educational and not-for-profit organizations. With a history that dates back more than 300 years to 1701, Farrers has provided legal counsel and services for many prominent historical figures, including Kings and Queens of England, Great Britain, and the United Kingdom. Farrers prides itself on providing sound legal advice to the most complex and varied challenges drawing upon in-depth knowledge, technical excellence, and diversity of disciplines.

“Embracing a cloud-first strategy has proven central in our ability to deliver on the 24/7 expectations of our clients, embrace innovative new technologies like artificial intelligence and assure the business continuity of our firm,” said Neil Davison, IT director, Farrer & Co. “Our deployment of the Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform has proven a cornerstone to our strategy, allowing us to shift our IT infrastructure into Microsoft Azure and transform how the applications and resources supporting our legal services are delivered and managed. We are now well on our way toward realizing the full promise of the cloud.”

First Bank

Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, First Bank is a full-service bank offering deposit and loan accounts, mortgage services and wealth management for residential and business customers through 94 branch locations across Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Nebraska and California. Established in 1910, First Bank is one of the largest family-owned banks in the US.

“With a mantra of providing responsive personalized service to customers, First Bank has fully embraced digitalization, building a hybrid cloud IT infrastructure to run everything from our core banking platform and voice system to mortgage applications and Office 365, making the deployment of technology a critical aspect of our business success,” said Marc Ashworth, senior vice president, chief information security officer at First Bank. “To deliver the highest quality of experience to our employees and customers, we required a business-driven SD-WAN edge platform, one that could assure application performance, security and reliability across our 168 branch and ATM locations. With Silver Peak, we’ve turned our network into a business enabler that allows us to deliver on our commitments to employees, customers and our IT organization, providing us with a platform to support our cloud strategy go-forward.”

MinterEllison

Established in 1827, MinterEllison is an international law firm, headquartered in Australia and regarded as one of Asia Pacific's premier law firms. The company has more than 250 partners, 1,000 legal staff and a headcount of more than 2,500. The firm has offices throughout Australia, the UK and Asia – Hong Kong, China and Mongolia. MinterEllison practices in every part of law, except criminal and acts on behalf of ASX50 companies.

“We’re executing a high-level digital transformation initiative to modernise our 192-year old law firm and improve the user experience of our lawyers around the world as we move towards a cloud-first model,” said Nathan MacGregor, head of IT Infrastructure at MinterEllison. “To achieve our transformation with the legacy network architecture we had in place wasn’t feasible. Our network requires high availability and is mission critical – any downtime for lawyers is money. Our deployment of the Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform has become a key enabler of our transformation, giving us a platform to be more agile, improve our speed to market and start migrating more processes and applications to the cloud, without affecting the experience of our users.”

The Vitec Group

With its head offices in Richmond, UK, The Vitec Group is a leading global provider of premium-brand products and solutions for the fast-growing “image capture and content creation” market. Vitec’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, photographers, enterprises, and independent content creators (ICCs) for which the company designs, manufactures, and distributes a wide range of high-performance products, including camera supports, camera-mounted electronic accessories, robotic camera systems, prompters, LED lights, mobile power, monitors, bags, motion control, smartphone accessories, and noise reduction equipment.

“The ability to extend our Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN deployment into the cloud was essential to us, we wanted to deliver a seamless experience for users connecting to applications whether they reside in the data center or in the cloud,” said Ben Skinner, head of corporate networks and infrastructure, The Vitec Groups plc. “We now have the added benefit of complete observability of our WAN, streamlining day to day management with Unity Orchestrator™, and freeing our senior IT people to focus on more strategic projects that will move our business forward.”

