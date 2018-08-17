Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Silver Procurement Report: Silver Market Forecast, Insights into Category Growth Enablers and Supplier Evaluation Criteria Now Available from SpendEdge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 04:36pm CEST

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Silver Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report. Silver is utilized as a major source of investment and is majorly acquired in the form of coins and bars. This is majorly influencing the demand for silver fabrication. Apart from this, silver is high in demand in countries like China and the US, which, in turn, is increasing the value momentum for the silver market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180817005212/en/

Global Silver Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global Silver Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

“To ensure that the product matches the quantity and quality mentioned in the invoice, the buyers must involve an independent third-party to inspect the quality and quantity at all shipping ports,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Angad Singh. “Also, the buyers should conduct a cost-benefit analysis to evaluate the supplier’s performance by comparing the forecast with the actual prices during the contract period,” added Angad.

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend. Request a FREE sample report.

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the heavy industry category offer a detailed overview of the sustainability and procurement best practices for both the buyers and the suppliers. These reports offer valuable inputs such as major category management objectives and analysis of the total cost of ownership while devising an effective category management strategy. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports provide insights on the cost-saving opportunities and category pricing strategies.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the silver market.

  • High demand for silver in China and the US
  • Wide usage of silver in manufacturing electrical equipment and devices
  • To know more, View the full report
 
 

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free.

 
 

Report scope snapshot: Silver market

Cost-saving opportunities

  • Supplier side levers
  • Buyer side levers
  • Quantifying cost-saving opportunities
  • Interested to know more about the scope of our reports? Download a FREE sample

Best practices

  • Procurement excellence best practices
  • Procurement best practices
  • Sustainability practices
  • Want more information? Download a FREE sample

Category ecosystem

  • Market favorability index for suppliers
  • Competitiveness index for suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants

To view this report’s table of contents, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:58pChinese jetliner makes hard landing in Philippines
AQ
04:58pMANCHESTER UNITED : City's De Bruyne to be sidelined for 3 months with knee injury
AQ
04:58pENERGEN INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Energen Corporation - EGN
BU
04:58pPuration Celebrates SPEC’s Wines Spirits and Finer Foods Little Elm Texas Grand Opening With EVERx CBD Sports Water Free Samples
GL
04:58pA.M. BEST : Downgrades Credit Ratings of National Insurance Company Limited; Places Under Review With Negative Implications
BU
04:56pBAE : AFA Air Space Cyber Conference
PU
04:56pCAREER SPOTLIGHT : Claudia Mastan, Social Media Specialist / Community Moderator
PU
04:56pBOYD INCOME FUND : Announces August 2018 Cash Distribution
PU
04:56pPETRA DIAMONDS : Notification of major holdings
PU
04:56pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : veteran Marchisio bids farewell to club after 25 years
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecast lags Wall Street as crypto demand evaporates
2SCHINDLER HOLDING AG : Schindler Interim Report as of June 30, 2018
3NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK A/S : Invests in Diabetes Treatment With Deal That Could Exceed $800 Million
4NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP : GET IN LINE: Backlog for Big Rigs Stretches to 2019
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Chinese internet stock sell-off may shake faith in FANGs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.