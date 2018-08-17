Silver Procurement Report: Silver Market Forecast, Insights into Category Growth Enablers and Supplier Evaluation Criteria Now Available from SpendEdge

SpendEdge,
of their Global
Silver Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report. Silver is
utilized as a major source of investment and is majorly acquired in the
form of coins and bars. This is majorly influencing the demand for
silver fabrication. Apart from this, silver is high in demand in
countries like China and the US, which, in turn, is increasing the value
momentum for the silver market.
“To ensure that the product matches the quantity and quality mentioned
in the invoice, the buyers must involve an independent third-party to
inspect the quality and quantity at all shipping ports,” says
SpendEdge procurement expert Angad Singh. “Also, the buyers should
conduct a cost-benefit analysis to evaluate the supplier’s performance
by comparing the forecast with the actual prices during the contract
period,” added Angad.
SpendEdge’s procurement
market intelligence reports for the heavy
industry category offer a detailed overview of the sustainability
and procurement best practices for both the buyers and the suppliers.
These reports offer valuable inputs such as major category management
objectives and analysis of the total cost of ownership while devising an
effective category management strategy. Additionally, SpendEdge’s
reports provide insights on the cost-saving opportunities and category
pricing strategies.
The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to
play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the
silver market.
-
High demand for silver in China and the US
-
Wide usage of silver in manufacturing electrical equipment and devices
-
To know more, View
the full report
|
|
|
|
|
Report scope snapshot: Silver market
Cost-saving opportunities
-
Supplier side levers
-
Buyer side levers
-
Quantifying cost-saving opportunities
-
Best practices
-
Procurement excellence best practices
-
Procurement best practices
-
Sustainability practices
-
Category ecosystem
-
Market favorability index for suppliers
-
Competitiveness index for suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
