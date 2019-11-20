Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Silver Tide : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 04:40am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Silver Tide Holdings Limited

銀 濤 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1943)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Silver Tide Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Saturday, 30 November 2019 at Flat 14A-B, 14th Floor, Skyline Tower, No. 18 Tong Mi Road, Mongkok, Hong Kong for the purposes of, among other things, considering and approving the unaudited interim results and announcement of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 September 2019 and considering the recommendation of payment of an interim dividend, if any.

By Order of the Board

Silver Tide Holdings Limited

IP Chi Ming

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 20 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. Ip Chi Ming (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Lau Woon Wing as executive Directors, and Mr. Shum Hau Tak, Mr. Pau Chi Hoi and Mr. Law Chi Hung as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Silver Tide Holdings Ltd. published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 09:39:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:00aIMMIGRATION UPDATE : China | Online Temporary Residence Registration
PU
05:00aCHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING : Announcement resignation of executive director and president; and cessation as members of committees of the board
PU
05:00aCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : :Appointment of Executive Chairman of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Limited
PU
05:00aAUTOMATED : Conversion of convertible bonds
PU
05:00aMOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S A : Stock Exchange Transactions of OPTIMA BANK S.A. (Regulated Information Law 3556/2007)
PU
05:00aDISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF DIRECTOR/ CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER : :Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
PU
05:00aCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : :Appointment of Executive Director of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Limited
PU
05:00aDISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF DIRECTOR/ CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER : :Disclosure of Changes in Interest of Director
PU
05:00aJOINT PRESS COMMUNIQUÉ : 55th SEACEN Governors' Conference / High-Level Seminar and the 39th Meeting of the SEACEN Board of Governors
PU
05:00aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : BSP Holds Info Drive on Amended Central Bank Law in Batangas
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : says 2017 audit of Singapore unit not concluded due to probe
2Oil prices extend losses on supply, trade war fears
3Aston Martin launches first SUV, hopeful of a turnaround
4SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : pledges prompt release of money laundering probe
5FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC : FEVERTREE DRINKS : warns on revenue as UK retail spending cools

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group