Silver Tide : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

Silver Tide Holdings Limited

銀 濤 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1943)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Silver Tide Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Saturday, 30 November 2019 at Flat 14A-B, 14th Floor, Skyline Tower, No. 18 Tong Mi Road, Mongkok, Hong Kong for the purposes of, among other things, considering and approving the unaudited interim results and announcement of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 September 2019 and considering the recommendation of payment of an interim dividend, if any.

By Order of the Board

Silver Tide Holdings Limited

IP Chi Ming

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 20 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. Ip Chi Ming (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Lau Woon Wing as executive Directors, and Mr. Shum Hau Tak, Mr. Pau Chi Hoi and Mr. Law Chi Hung as independent non-executive Directors.