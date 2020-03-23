Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Silver to Play a Critical Role in 5G Technologies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 12:40pm EDT

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5G is not just an incremental improvement over 4G — it is the next major evolution of mobile communication technology.  It will massively improve download speeds and reduce latency, but more importantly, it will facilitate significant technological progress in a whole range of sectors, such as the Internet of Things and autonomous driving.  The electronic components that enable 5G technology will rely strongly on silver to make the global 5G platform perform seamlessly.  In a future 5G connected world, silver will be a necessary component in almost all aspects of this technology, resulting in yet another end-use for silver in an already vast and versatile demand portfolio. 

To better understand silver’s use in the next generation of 5G technology, the Silver Institute today released a Market Trend Report, entitled Silver’s Role in a Future 5G Connected World, authored by the research firm Precious Metals Commodity Management.

At present, 5G deployment is still in its early stages, and as such, 5G-related silver demand currently constitutes approximately 7.5 million ounces (Moz).  With the rollout of 5G in the coming years, however, silver’s role in the electronic applications used in 5G is forecast to rise significantly to approximately 16 Moz by 2025 and as much as 23 Moz by 2030, which would represent a 206 percent increase over today.  For comparison purposes, in 2010, silver’s use in the once emerging photovoltaic industry was approximately 40 Moz, and by 2018 it stood at 80.5 Moz.    

The report discusses the differences between 5G and the previous generation of digital cellular networks.  It also examines the five significant technologies that make up the core of 5G technology, and the role silver will play in these technologies. Finally, it looks at the hardware needs and supply chain requirements, given the massive amount of financial capital required in the development and expansion of 5G networks.

To download a copy of the report, please click here.

The Silver Institute is a nonprofit international industry association headquartered in Washington, D.C. Established in 1971, the Institute’s members include leading silver producers, prominent silver refiners, manufacturers, and dealers.  The Institute serves as the industry’s voice in increasing public understanding of the value and many uses of silver, including its role in numerous green technologies.  For more information on the Silver Institute, please visit www.silverinstitute.org.

Contact: Michael DiRienzo, The Silver Institute, 202-495-4030

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:54pHYDRO HOTEL EASTBOURNE PLC - Result of AGM
PR
12:50pCHF : 424b5
PU
12:49pNCC PUBL : Information regarding the NCC Annual General Meeting on April 1, 2020 in view of the coronavirus
AQ
12:49pHilary Fiorella Named Executive Director of Center for Women at The American College of Financial Services
GL
12:48pNEXT : UK retailer Next closing its stores at 1800 GMT Monday
RE
12:47pEFECTE OY : updates its strategy and long-term financial targets
AQ
12:47pEFECTE PLC : Notice to the Annual General Meeting
AQ
12:47pAT&T Down Nearly 7%, on Pace for Lowest Close Since August 2010 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:46pVITEC SOFTWARE PUBL : postpones the Annual General Meeting to June 2020
AQ
12:46pNCC PUBL : Revised proposal for dividend
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LVMH says will not buy Tiffany shares on open market
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Acts To Reinforce Business Resilience And Financial Strength
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Readies Its Revival Plan
4SWEDBANK AB : SWEDBANK : Law Firm Hired by Swedbank Confirms Anti-Money Laundering Shortcomings
5ELECTROLUX AB : ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB : (publ) listed for trading at Nasdaq Stockholm

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group