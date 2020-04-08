SilverCloud Health : Announces $16M Series B Funding for Digital Mental Health Platform

Digital therapeutics solution draws new investments from key U.S. healthcare systems

SilverCloud Health, the world's leading digital mental health platform for healthcare systems and providers, health plans, and employers, today announced a $16 million Series B funding round led by MemorialCare Innovation Fund, which included LRVHealth, OSF Ventures and UnityPoint Health Ventures, elevating the company’s total funding to more than $30 million. Existing investors Act Venture Capital and B Capital Group participated in the round as well.

Four of the Series B investors, MemorialCare Innovation Fund, UnityPoint Health Ventures, OSF Ventures and LRVHealth are associated with leading U.S. healthcare systems that currently use SilverCloud, a testament to the quality and results of the platform.

“We are committed to providing truly impactful mental health support to all those with need,” said Ken Cahill, CEO of SilverCloud. “The need has never been greater than during this unprecedented global crisis. SilverCloud enables easier, earlier access to clinically validated mental health care that shows results equivalent to face-to-face care for the 1 in 5 people with a diagnosable mental health condition. With millions of people being asked to stay home and health systems needing to prioritize care, we recognize the heightened need for virtual support as the world copes with the COVID-19 pandemic. In response, SilverCloud is providing its clients, free of charge, expanded access to its platform to even more healthcare professionals, their families and patients to help make a difference for those in need in the current crisis.”

SilverCloud’s mental health programs are used globally by more than 300 organizations, including over 70% of the U.K.’s National Health Service (NHS) mental health services, part of the largest single-payer healthcare system in the world. The new funding round is earmarked to further expand program offerings in North America, enhance the current global portfolio, and conduct additional research and clinical trials. The platform has been used by more than 350,000 users, is growing by over 15,000 users per month and has demonstrated results on par with face-to-face therapy in multiple randomized controlled trials. Beyond its industry-leading results in clinical trials, its real-world evidence demonstrates that over 65% of SilverCloud patients, members and employees have shown significant decreases in depression and anxiety symptoms. SilverCloud’s programs are evidence-based and involve clinical experts and users in the design and development of mental and behavioral health interventions.

“There is a tremendous unmet need for mental health solutions in today’s world,” said Caleb Winder, Managing Director, MemorialCare Innovation Fund. “Based on results from more than 30 peer-reviewed studies, SilverCloud Health has a clear advantage in delivering positive clinical outcomes and a remarkable track record of success and unprecedented levels of engagement. With strong global connections to multiple providers already in place, our investment will enable SilverCloud to reach and help even more patients across the U.S. and beyond.”

SilverCloud is a HIPAA and GDPR compliant platform with a library of more than 30 mental health programs across the spectrum of mental health from wellness and resilience to severe mental health and chronic concerns. Backed by over 17 years of research including partnerships with leading academic institutions, SilverCloud has seen exponential year-over-year growth since its inception in 2012.

“SilverCloud Health's mission is to make people healthier by providing effective, accessible and affordable behavioral healthcare opportunities filling a massive void in the market today. B Capital Group is excited to back Ken and the team at SilverCloud Health, as they continue to change the way behavioral healthcare is delivered," said Raj Ganguly, Co-founder and Partner, B Capital Group. "Our investment in SilverCloud Health is driven by our confidence in its team, its proven track record working with global health organizations and its esteemed partner network. This new capital will enable SilverCloud Health to continue to innovate, expand and broadly deploy its programs to the millions of individuals who need them.”

Recent SilverCloud announcements include joining the digital health formulary of Express Scripts, a research collaboration with Microsoft Research to improve outcomes through artificial intelligence and a commercial partnership with Shoppers Drug Mart, one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing to offer SilverCloud’s digital mental health platform in Canada. This further demonstrates how digital therapeutics solutions are becoming a critical component of mental health treatment and support, and how SilverCloud is determined to stay the leader in delivering outstanding results. More than 94% of users of SilverCloud’s scalable and responsive platform said the programs are helpful, relevant and supported them toward their goals.

About SilverCloud Health

SilverCloud Health is the world’s leading digital mental health company, enabling providers, health plans and employers to deliver clinically validated digital health/therapeutic care that improves outcomes, increases access and scale while reducing costs. The company’s multi-award-winning digital mental health platform is a result of over 17 years of clinical research with leading academic institutions. Today, SilverCloud is being used by over 300 organizations globally to meet their populations’ mental health needs. Global experts have deeply validated the platform through full randomized control trials and real-world data from over 350,000 SilverCloud users. The platform continues to lead the industry with its effectiveness, engagement and range of clinical programs that encompasses the spectrum of mental health needs. Learn more at www.silvercloudhealth.com.

About MemorialCare Innovation Fund

MemorialCare Innovation Fund (MCIF) brings strategic investment funding to accelerate the development of companies in the healthcare information technology, healthcare services, and medical device sectors that can advance high-quality, effective healthcare. MCIF is focused on companies offering innovative products, services and technologies which help healthcare systems significantly improve performance and outcomes and achieve their community missions. (www.MemorialCareInnovationFund.com)

About B Capital Group

B Capital Group is a global firm specializing in equity investing in venture and growth-stage companies that have achieved traction with customers. Through our extensive global network and exclusive partnership with The Boston Consulting Group, B Capital helps high growth startups navigate business challenges, raise capital and attract talented leadership at key points of their journeys to scale. With offices in San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles and Singapore, B Capital believes innovation can come from anywhere. Our unique multinational presence and deep industry knowledge have enabled us to build a portfolio of B2B and B2B2C startups that are transforming large traditional industries across borders and geographies. Portfolio companies include AImotive, Atomwise, Blackbuck, Bounce, Bright.md, CXA, Evidation Health, Icertis, INTURN, Plastiq, Ninja Van, Notable Labs and SilverCloud Health.

About LRVHealth

LRVHealth is the “Inside Healthcare” venture capital platform. LRVHealth’s investors include leading provider, payer, and vendor organizations, comprising a network that touches one in three healthcare consumers across the U.S. Together, this network collaborates to identify, invest in, and adopt innovative solutions to the industry’s most pressing needs. Founded in 2000 by an experienced team of healthcare investors, operators, and advisors, the LRVHealth team provides early stage capital, operating experience, and industry insights to build the next generation of great healthcare companies. For more information visit www.lrvhealth.com.

About OSF Ventures

OSF Ventures specializes in venture optimization, partnering financially and operationally in companies that improve patient outcomes and reduce costs to health care systems. OSF Ventures is a division of OSF HealthCare. More at www.osfventures.org.

About Unity Point Health Ventures

Founded in 2019, UnityPoint Health Ventures makes direct investments in ideas and partners that provide an easier, more personal experience for patients and providers. As the venture capital arm of UnityPoint Health – one of the nation’s most integrated health systems – the firm invests in opportunities that improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of health care. In addition to strategic investing, UnityPoint Health Ventures provides dedicated resources to accelerate portfolio company traction within UnityPoint Health and beyond. Through relationships with more than 315 physician clinics, 21 regional and 19 community network hospitals in metropolitan and rural communities and home care services throughout its 9 regions, UnityPoint Health provides care throughout Iowa, western Illinois and southern Wisconsin. More at uphventures.org.

About Act Venture Capital

Act Venture Capital is one of the longest established VC firms based out of Ireland. We partner early with visionary founders and support them from inception to scale, and beyond. Act has raised €500m across multiple funds and this investment is made from its fifth expansion fund, Act V.

