SilverStream : Acquires a Producing Graphite Royalty on the Graphmada Mine

SilverStream SEZC (“SilverStream”) is pleased to announce the
acquisition of a 2.5% royalty (the “Royalty”) on the producing Graphmada
graphite mine (“Graphmada”) located in Eastern Madagascar. Graphmada is
owned and operated by ASX-listed Bass Metals Limited (“Bass”).
SilverStream is acquiring the royalty, which applies to gross
concentrate sales minus certain deductions, from Tectonic Gold Plc
(“Tectonic”).
Graphmada produces a high-purity large-flake graphite concentrate and is
operating at nameplate capacity of 6,000tpa. Bass plans to more than
triple graphite production to 20,000tpa by 2020 and has commenced
studies to include an integrated expandable graphite plant.
Kyle Floyd, CEO of SilverStream, commented: “SilverStream is pleased
to be acquiring a cash-flowing royalty on the Graphmada mine. This
acquisition represents a continued diversification of our existing
royalty and streaming portfolio, generating exposure to graphite which
remains an important component in electric vehicle battery technology.”
Brett Boynton, CEO of Tectonic Gold, commented: “This is a very
positive transaction for all the stakeholders. It allows Tectonic to
divest a non-core commodity holding and focus resources on our gold
assets. The deal also gives our old team at Graphmada a strong partner
to go forward with. We wish SilverStream and Graphmada all the best with
their plans.”
About SilverStream.
SilverStream is a privately-held streaming and royalty business with
investments across Australia, Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Peru, Brazil and
now Madagascar. SilverStream holds a diversified portfolio of royalties
and streams over precious, base and battery metals projects as well as
several strategic equity positions.
About Tectonic
Tectonic Gold is a specialist gold exploration company listed on the NEX
Exchange in London (NEX: TTAU) and is focused on the identification and
delineation of large-scale, multimillion-ounce Intrusion Related Gold
System (“IRGS”) assets. Tectonic Gold holds a number of gold discoveries
in the New England Orogen in Eastern Australia, a prolific gold region
that is home to Australia’s two largest gold production companies,
Newcrest Mining and Evolution Mining.
Forward-Looking Information:
This news release contains certain information which constitutes
‘forward-looking statements’ and ‘forward-looking information’.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, most of
which are beyond SilverStream's control. Should one or more of the risks
or uncertainties underlying these forward-looking statements
materialize, achievements could vary materially from those expressed or
implied by the forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190227006030/en/