SilverStream to Acquire Royalties Over Three District-scale Lithium Properties in Western Australia

02/07/2020 | 02:12pm EST

SilverStream SEZC, dba Vox Royalty (“VOX”), is pleased to announce it has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire a 1.0% NSR royalty (the “Royalty”) over three district-scale lithium properties in Western Australia, referred to as Greenbushes North, Pilgangoora North and Wodgina South. The properties are owned and operated by NYSE listed Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (“SQM”) (NYSE:SQM), one of the world’s largest and lowest cost lithium producers. SilverStream has entered into the agreement to acquire the deed from ASX-listed Metalicity Limited.

The acquisition provides SilverStream with exposure to a significant land package (>1200km2) prospective for lithium-cesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites in Western Australia and the world’s largest producer and exporter of lithium spodumene concentrates. All three properties lie in close proximity to three of the largest hard-rock lithium producers globally, including Tianqi’s Tier 1 Greenbushes Mine, Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) and Albemarle Corporation’s (NYSE:ALB) Wodgina Mine, Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS:) Pilgangoora Mine and Altura Minerals (ASX:AJM) Pilgangoora Mine. The Royalty applies to Tenement’s E45/4675, E45/4676 and E45/4677 (Pilgangoora North), Tenement’s E45/4227 and E45/4356 (Wodgina South) and Tenement’s E70/5172 (Greenbushes North).

Kyle Floyd, CEO of Vox Royalty, commented: “Vox has acquired another battery metal royalty across three distinct district-scale lithium properties in Western Australia, a jurisdiction which is the largest producer of lithium spodumene concentrates globally. These royalties provide exposure to a significant land package in close proximity to the most productive hard-rock lithium mines in the world and add another excellent operating counterparty in SQM. With this transaction, and those completed over the last 12 months, Vox has cemented itself as one of the fastest growing royalty companies within the space.”

Jason Livingstone, MD of Metalicity, commented: “We are delighted to have dealt with Vox Royalty over this transaction. Whilst Lithium is not in our core business, monetizing this retained royalty allows Metalicity to progress our farm-in over the prolific Kookynie and Yundamindra Gold Projects in Western Australia.”

About Vox Royalty

Vox is a mining-focused royalty and streaming company building a portfolio of royalties and streams across a diverse commodity base. We have a basket of royalties covering precious, base, battery & bulk metals. Our portfolio consists of >25 royalties and streams globally, with both cash-flowing and longer-term growth-oriented assets.

About Metalicity

Metalicity Limited is a gold focussed exploration and development Company progressing our farm-in agreement over the Kookynie and Yundamindra Gold Projects, in Western Australia.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains certain information which constitutes ‘forward-looking statements’ and ‘forward-looking information’. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, most of which are beyond SilverStream's control. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties underlying these forward-looking statements materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements could vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2020
