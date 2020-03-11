Silverback Therapeutics Raises $78.5 Million in Series B Financing

By Colin Kellaher

Biopharmaceutical company Silverback Therapeutics on Wednesday said it raised $78.5 million in an oversubscribed Series B financing round at an undisclosed valuation.

The Seattle company, which is developing cancer therapies, said U.S. Venture Partners led the round, with participation from new investors Nextech Invest Ltd., Hunt Investment Group, Pontifax Venture Capital, Colt Ventures LP and NS Investment.

Existing investors OrbiMed Advisors LLC, Bristol-Meyers Squibb Co. and Alexandria Venture Investments LLC also participated.

Silverback said it will use the funding to support ongoing development of SBT6050, its lead candidate, which targets solid tumors that express human epidermal growth factor, receptor 2, or HER2.

Silverback said it expects to file an investigational new drug application with the Food and Drug Administration and launch a clinical investigation for SBT6050 this year.

The company raised $47.5 million in an extended Series A financing in 2018.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com