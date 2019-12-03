Silverfort : Honored with 2019 Platinum AST “ASTORS” Homeland Security Award

Company awarded “Best Identity Access Management (IAM)” for its agentless secure authentication and zero trust platform

Silverfort, the provider of Next-Generation Authentication solutions, today announced that it has received the 2019 Platinum AST “ASTORS” Homeland Security Award for “Best Identity Access Management (IAM).”

The AST awards are presented by American Security Today, a publication focusing on homeland security and public safety breaking news, as well as new physical and IT security initiatives and technologies. The awards honor new and established vendors that are providing innovative training and education programs, outstanding product development achievements and new solutions to address evolving homeland security threats.

The awards were presented at a luncheon as part of the ISC East Show in New York City on November 20.

“As the nation continues to respond to escalating threats from home and abroad, the innovative solutions recognized here today have been developed to prevent, address, and mitigate those threats. The evolving threat landscape continues to support tremendous growth in the field of Homeland Security,” said Michael Madsen, co-founder and publisher of American Security. “Today, the United States is increasingly focusing on innovative physical and IT/cyber security solutions and they are calling on government and industry leaders like Silverfort to help them do so.”

“Silverfort is honored to receive this recognition by American Security Today's distinguished 2019 'ASTORS' Awards Program,” says Hed Kovetz, CEO of Silverfort. “National security depends on stable, safe, and resilient systems. Silverfort’s innovative architecture and powerful AI-driven Risk-Based Authentication validate that only authorized personnel can access the most sensitive systems across on-premises and cloud environments, and effectively protect them against a wide range of threats.

About American Security Today

American Security Today (AST), the ‘New Face in Government Security™’, is the premier digital media platform in the U.S. Homeland Security and Public Security Industry, focusing on breaking news and in-depth coverage of the newest initiates and hottest technologies in physical and IT security on the market today.

AST highlights the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions across a wide variety of media products delivered daily, weekly, monthly to over 75,000 qualified government and security industry readers, essential to meeting today’s growing security challenges to ‘Secure our Nation, One City at a Time™’.

To learn more visit www.americansecuritytoday.com or contact AST by email at admin@americansecuritytoday.com or phone 646-450-6027.

About Silverfort

Silverfort delivers secure authentication and Zero Trust across corporate networks and cloud environments, without deploying any software agents or inline proxies. Using patent-pending technology, Silverfort enables risk-based multi-factor authentication for all sensitive users, devices and resources, including systems that could not be protected until today, such as homegrown applications, IT infrastructure, file systems, machine-to-machine access and more. Silverfort allows organizations to prevent data breaches and achieve compliance instantly, by preventing identity-based attacks across complex, dynamic networks and cloud environments.

The company has been named a CNBC 'Upstart 100', Gartner ‘Cool Vendor’, a 451 Research ‘FireStarter’, and received worldwide recognition, including the Most Innovative Adaptive Authentication InfoSec Award 2019, InfoSecurity 2018 Global Excellence Awards for Best Authentication Product, and is a gold winner of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in the Multi-Factor Authentication category. Contact us to learn more.

