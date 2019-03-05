Silverfort : Named Winner of Most Innovative Adaptive Authentication InfoSec Award for 2019 by Cyber Defense Magazine

Silverfort, the
provider of next-generation authentication solutions, today announced
that the Silverfort Next-Generation Authentication Platform received the
Most Innovative Adaptive Risk-Based Authentication InfoSec Award for
2019 by Cyber Defense Magazine.
Corporate networks have been going through dramatic changes in the past
few years, due to IT revolutions such as the cloud, Internet of Things
(IoT), Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) that are creating new cybersecurity
challenges. With countless devices and services, on-premises and in the
cloud, and the dissolving network perimeters, traditional authentication
solutions become irrelevant, and a new approach is needed. Silverfort
seamlessly delivers secure authentication across all those systems and
environments without requiring any agents or proxies. Thanks to its
agentless architecture, it then continuously analyzes the behavior of
all users and devices with an AI-driven risk engine, triggering step-up
authentication and blocking threats in real-time without disrupting
legitimate users.
“Silverfort has won the Most Innovative Adaptive Risk-Based
Authentication InfoSec Award from our magazine because they are an
innovator that might actually help you reach this goal and defeat the
next generation of identity-based attacks,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, CEO,
Cyber Defense Media Group, which is in its 7th year of publishing Cyber
Defense Magazine and running these independent and prestigious awards.
“We are honored to be recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine for our
achievements in building the next-generation of secure authentication
solutions, that enable organizations to seamlessly protect any sensitive
system, across distributed environments, and prevent unauthorized access
as well as identity-based attacks in real-time,” said Hed Kovetz, CEO
and Co-founder of Silverfort. “Silverfort is committed to solving the
challenges our customers are facing by continuing to offer innovative,
user friendly solutions.”
See a demo of @Silverfort Next-Generation Authentication platform at
booth #1641 in the South Hall at the #RSAC in San Francisco this week.
About Silverfort
Silverfort
delivers strong authentication across entire corporate networks and
cloud environments, without deploying any software agents or inline
proxies. Using patent-pending technology, Silverfort enables adaptive
multi-factor authentication for all sensitive users, devices and
resources, including systems that don’t support it today, such as IoT
devices, critical infrastructure, file systems and more. Silverfort
allows organizations to prevent data breaches and achieve compliance
instantly, by preventing identity-based attacks even across complex,
dynamic networks, including hybrid and multi-cloud environments.
The company has received worldwide recognition and several industry
awards, including the InfoSecurity 2018 Global Excellence Awards for
Best Authentication Product and Best User and Entity Behavior Analytics
Product, the Frost & Sullivan 2017 New Product Innovation Award, and is
a gold winner of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in the Multi-Factor
Authentication category. Contact
us to learn more.
About CDM InfoSec Awards
This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s seventh year of honoring InfoSec
innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early
stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY
(INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value
proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.
About the Judging
The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who
voted based on their independent review of the company submitted
materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to
data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market
variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players
with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers
or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are
looking for Next Generation InfoSec Solutions.
About Cyber Defense Magazine
With over 1.4 million annual readers and growing, and over 7,000 pages
of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the
premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published
by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security
professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge,
real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services
in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines
every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for
the RSA conferences and our paid subscribers. CDM is a proud member of
the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com
and visit http://www.cyberdefensetv.com
and http://www.cyberdefenseradio.com
to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these
winning company executives.
