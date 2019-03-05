Silverfort : Named Winner of Most Innovative Adaptive Authentication InfoSec Award for 2019 by Cyber Defense Magazine

A Demo of Silverfort’s Next-Generation Authentication Platform Will Be Shown This Week During the RSA Conference 2019 at South Hall Booth #1641 South

Silverfort, the provider of next-generation authentication solutions, today announced that the Silverfort Next-Generation Authentication Platform received the Most Innovative Adaptive Risk-Based Authentication InfoSec Award for 2019 by Cyber Defense Magazine.

Corporate networks have been going through dramatic changes in the past few years, due to IT revolutions such as the cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) that are creating new cybersecurity challenges. With countless devices and services, on-premises and in the cloud, and the dissolving network perimeters, traditional authentication solutions become irrelevant, and a new approach is needed. Silverfort seamlessly delivers secure authentication across all those systems and environments without requiring any agents or proxies. Thanks to its agentless architecture, it then continuously analyzes the behavior of all users and devices with an AI-driven risk engine, triggering step-up authentication and blocking threats in real-time without disrupting legitimate users.

“Silverfort has won the Most Innovative Adaptive Risk-Based Authentication InfoSec Award from our magazine because they are an innovator that might actually help you reach this goal and defeat the next generation of identity-based attacks,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, CEO, Cyber Defense Media Group, which is in its 7th year of publishing Cyber Defense Magazine and running these independent and prestigious awards.

“We are honored to be recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine for our achievements in building the next-generation of secure authentication solutions, that enable organizations to seamlessly protect any sensitive system, across distributed environments, and prevent unauthorized access as well as identity-based attacks in real-time,” said Hed Kovetz, CEO and Co-founder of Silverfort. “Silverfort is committed to solving the challenges our customers are facing by continuing to offer innovative, user friendly solutions.”

About Silverfort

Silverfort delivers strong authentication across entire corporate networks and cloud environments, without deploying any software agents or inline proxies. Using patent-pending technology, Silverfort enables adaptive multi-factor authentication for all sensitive users, devices and resources, including systems that don’t support it today, such as IoT devices, critical infrastructure, file systems and more. Silverfort allows organizations to prevent data breaches and achieve compliance instantly, by preventing identity-based attacks even across complex, dynamic networks, including hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company has received worldwide recognition and several industry awards, including the InfoSecurity 2018 Global Excellence Awards for Best Authentication Product and Best User and Entity Behavior Analytics Product, the Frost & Sullivan 2017 New Product Innovation Award, and is a gold winner of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in the Multi-Factor Authentication category. Contact us to learn more.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s seventh year of honoring InfoSec innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are looking for Next Generation InfoSec Solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 1.4 million annual readers and growing, and over 7,000 pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA conferences and our paid subscribers. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit http://www.cyberdefensetv.com and http://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives.

