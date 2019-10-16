Silverman : FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Starrise Media Holdings Limited

星 宏 傳 媒 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1616)

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to the announcement of Starrise Media Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 13 August 2019 in relation to the disposal of the entire issued share capital of Power Fit Limited (the "Announcement"); and the announcement of the Company dated 16 September 2019 in relation to the delay in despatch of the Circular (the "Delay Announcement"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement and the Delay Announcement unless the context requires otherwise.

As disclosed in the Delay Announcement, the Circular containing, among other things, (i) further information on the Sale and Purchase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder;

the recommendation of the Independent Board Committee to the Independent Shareholders regarding the terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement; (iii) a letter from the Independent Financial Adviser contained their advice to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders regarding the terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement; and (iv) a notice of the EGM, is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 16 October 2019.

As additional time is required for the Company to finalise certain information in the Circular, it is expected that the despatch of the Circular will be further delayed to a date on or before 15 November 2019.

By Order of the Board

Starrise Media Holdings Limited

LIU Dong

Chairman

Shandong, the PRC, 16 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises eight Directors, namely Mr. LIU Dong, Mr. LIU Zongjun, Ms. CHEN Chen, Mr. HE Han and Mr. TAN Bin as executive Directors; and Mr. LAM Kai Yeung, Ms. LIU Chen Hong and Mr. WANG Liangliang as independent non-executive Directors.