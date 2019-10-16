Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Silverman : FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 04:38am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Starrise Media Holdings Limited

星 宏 傳 媒 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1616)

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to the announcement of Starrise Media Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 13 August 2019 in relation to the disposal of the entire issued share capital of Power Fit Limited (the "Announcement"); and the announcement of the Company dated 16 September 2019 in relation to the delay in despatch of the Circular (the "Delay Announcement"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement and the Delay Announcement unless the context requires otherwise.

As disclosed in the Delay Announcement, the Circular containing, among other things, (i) further information on the Sale and Purchase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder;

  1. the recommendation of the Independent Board Committee to the Independent Shareholders regarding the terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement; (iii) a letter from the Independent Financial Adviser contained their advice to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders regarding the terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement; and (iv) a notice of the EGM, is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 16 October 2019.

As additional time is required for the Company to finalise certain information in the Circular, it is expected that the despatch of the Circular will be further delayed to a date on or before 15 November 2019.

By Order of the Board

Starrise Media Holdings Limited

LIU Dong

Chairman

Shandong, the PRC, 16 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises eight Directors, namely Mr. LIU Dong, Mr. LIU Zongjun, Ms. CHEN Chen, Mr. HE Han and Mr. TAN Bin as executive Directors; and Mr. LAM Kai Yeung, Ms. LIU Chen Hong and Mr. WANG Liangliang as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Silverman Holdings Ltd. published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 08:37:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:06aAFCON : Zebras Lose to Pharaohs
AQ
05:06aDUBAI ISLAMIC BANK P J S C : Launches New Branch in Nairobi's Eastleigh
AQ
05:06aOROSUR MINING : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:05aATOS : Signs Contract With Bayer for Digital Workplace Services
DJ
05:04aASML : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:04aBilia AB - Nomination Committee for the 2020 Annual General Meeting
GL
05:03aJEOL : Form 8.3 - JUST EAT PLC
PU
05:03aM WINKWORTH : Dividend Declaration
PU
05:03aBANK OF GANSU : Resignation of external supervisor
PU
05:03aRPS : Block Listing Application
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BARNEYS NEARS BANKRUPTCY DEAL WITH AUTHENTIC BRANDS, SAKS OWNER: sources
2Goldman profit slammed by souring WeWork, Uber bets
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Statement on Financial Times article
4ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML N : 3Q Net Profit Fell 7.9%; Introduces Interim Dividend
5AURORA CANNABIS INC. : TSX rises 0.02 percent to 16,418.39

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group