Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Silversmith Capital Invests in DistroKid to Continue Rapid Growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 06:02pm CEST

DistroKid, a leading provider of SaaS-based software that serves independent musicians and record labels, announced today that it has received a significant investment from Silversmith Capital Partners, a Boston-based growth equity firm.

DistroKid serves more than 250,000 artists and provides a suite of tools to help customers collect royalties from their music, automatically split earnings among collaborators, publish credits & lyrics online, backup music files, procure cover song licenses, participate in YouTube ContentID, build relationships with fans, and get their music into major online music stores & services worldwide, including Amazon, Anghami, Apple Music, Beatport, Deezer, Google Play, Instagram, KKBox, Napster, Pandora, Saavn, Shazam, Spotify, Tidal, iHeartRadio, iTunes, YouTube, and more.

Founded by serial entrepreneur and musician, Philip Kaplan, DistroKid has been built around a mission to empower artists globally. DistroKid’s artist-first ethos is evidenced by the company’s flat-rate pricing structure in which a single, affordable annual subscription provides musicians with all the functionality necessary to upload, manage and market their songs online—while also retaining 100% of the royalties they earn.

“My goal since founding DistroKid has been to build great things for musicians. We’ve experienced incredible growth, and are deeply honored to serve every musician who has chosen DistroKid to be a part of their journey,” said Philip Kaplan, DistroKid’s founder and CEO. “Adding capital and expertise will help support our rapid growth, as well as planned expansion into new areas. As I’ve come to know the Silversmith team, it has struck me how much they value a founder’s vision. I’m excited to partner with Silversmith as we embark on the next phase of growth.”

Todd MacLean, co-founder and Managing Partner at Silversmith, commented, “In the end, what we do—or try to do—at Silversmith is pretty simple. We strive to find the very best founders, the ones with the vision and the passion to build things customers can’t seem to live without, and work tirelessly to support them. Given the transformation underway in the industry as music moves into the cloud, DistroKid has built a lifeline for artists to connect with the rest of the world. We believe the opportunity to back an amazing entrepreneur like Philip, in a market with real and growing tailwinds, is a rare one, and the type of opportunity we founded Silversmith to make.”

As part of the transaction, MacLean and Sri Rao, a Principal at Silversmith, will join DistroKid’s board. Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel to Silversmith Capital Partners. Gunderson Dettmer served as legal counsel to DistroKid, and Horizon Partners served as strategic advisor. Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed.

About DistroKid

DistroKid was founded in 2013 to provide musicians, managers, and record labels with online tools and services that are innovative, easy-to-use, and affordable. More than 250,000 artists rely on DistroKid and include hobbyists, up-and-coming musicians, top YouTubers, and international superstars like 21 Savage, Ludacris, Will Smith, Tom Waits, and more. DistroKid’s expanding array of services include music distribution, monetization, metadata customization, storage, and promotion. DistroKid’s small staff, coupled with largely automated backend, has enabled DistroKid to process over 4 million songs—while simultaneously providing fast, personal & friendly customer service to artists of every size. For more information, visit https://distrokid.com

About Silversmith Capital Partners

Founded in 2015, Silversmith Capital Partners is a Boston-based growth equity firm with $1.1 billion of capital under management. The firm’s mission is to partner with and support the best entrepreneurs in growing, profitable technology and healthcare companies. Representative investments include ActiveCampaign, Digital Map Products, Impact, RedAwning, LifeStance Health, and Partners Surgical. The founders have over four decades of collective investing experience and have served on the boards of numerous successful growth companies including Ability Network, Dealer.com, Liazon, Liberty Dialysis, MedHOK, Passport Health, SurveyMonkey, and Yapstone. For more information visit http://www.silversmithcapital.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:37pIMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Campbell Soup Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
12:37pMEDICAL MARIJUANA COMPANY ACQUISITION : Wuhan Strengthens International Entry in the Marijuana Market
GL
12:36pEARTHTRONICS : Introduces Night Sky™ High Lumen Post Light LED Series to Replace HID Lamps for Walkway and Site Lighting
BU
12:34pVOLKSWAGEN : Sales Down 18% at VW, Latest Auto Maker Dented by Emissions Rules
DJ
12:34pFOX NATION : Announces Long-Form Programming Slate
BU
12:33pTHALES : and Leonardo aircraft protection system successfully defends against multiple heat-seeking missiles in international live fire trials
PU
12:33pEP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:33pAPTARGROUP : Aptar Pharma QuickStart™, an injectable device development kit,...
PU
12:33pNISOURCE : Columbia Gas Announces Details on Streamlined 'House-Ready' Process for Greater Lawrence Area Customers
PR
12:32pMICROPAC INDUSTRIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : German firms would face billions in extra tariffs in hard Brexit - study
2ELK PETROLEUM LIMITED : ELK PETROLEUM : AGM Web-Broadcast
3CECONOMY : CECONOMY : Cuts Outlook Again on Lower Contributions from MediaMarktSaturn
4PANDORA : PANDORA : Jeweller Pandora launches new charm offensive, and necklaces too
5ENSCO PLC : ENSCO : Offshore Driller Ensco to Buy Rowan

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.