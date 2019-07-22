Silverstone Auctions Delights Collectors Everywhere With the Silverstone Classic Sale of Collector Cars and Automobilia

Proxibid, the most trusted way to connect buyers and sellers of highly valued items, will provide live online bidding for the Silverstone Auctions Silverstone Classic Sale taking place Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28 in The Wing building at Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire, NN12 8TN, U.K. Collectors from across the globe can bid on collector cars and automobilia from the comfort of their home or office via Proxibid. Prebidding for the Silverstone Classic Sale is already available at www.proxibid.com/silverstone.

With 130 classic and modern sports cars as well as automobilia, the Silverstone Classic Sale brings two fabulous days of auctions to collector car fans everywhere. Collector Car aficionados and new collectors alike will find the cars of their dreams when they bid in this auction.

This auction features several left-hand-drive vehicles up for bid and perfect for collectors

“The Silverstone Classic Sale features a beautiful lineup of vehicles sure to capture the attention of even the most sophisticated collectors,” said Guy Lees-Milne, General Manager of Silverstone Auctions. “Because we know not every bidder can attend the auction in person, we are proud to partner with Proxibid to provide bidders with a secure online buying experience, from anywhere in the world with an internet connection.”

Online bidders can rest assured their transactions are secure when they bid live on Proxibid. Proxibid offers the industry’s most comprehensive risk management system, designed specifically to manage high dollar transactions like the collector cars and automobilia available in this auction. Proxibid’s robust online bidding platform is powered by enterprise-class technology and infrastructure trusted by the world’s largest auction companies, and boasts a 99.9+ percent uptime, making it the safest place to buy highly valued items.

For more information, to view auction catalogs, or to bid, please visit www.proxibid.com/silverstone.

