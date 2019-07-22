Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Silverstone Auctions Delights Collectors Everywhere With the Silverstone Classic Sale of Collector Cars and Automobilia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 02:37pm EDT

Proxibid, the most trusted way to connect buyers and sellers of highly valued items, will provide live online bidding for the Silverstone Auctions Silverstone Classic Sale taking place Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28 in The Wing building at Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire, NN12 8TN, U.K. Collectors from across the globe can bid on collector cars and automobilia from the comfort of their home or office via Proxibid. Prebidding for the Silverstone Classic Sale is already available at www.proxibid.com/silverstone.

With 130 classic and modern sports cars as well as automobilia, the Silverstone Classic Sale brings two fabulous days of auctions to collector car fans everywhere. Collector Car aficionados and new collectors alike will find the cars of their dreams when they bid in this auction.

This auction features several left-hand-drive vehicles up for bid and perfect for collectors

“The Silverstone Classic Sale features a beautiful lineup of vehicles sure to capture the attention of even the most sophisticated collectors,” said Guy Lees-Milne, General Manager of Silverstone Auctions. “Because we know not every bidder can attend the auction in person, we are proud to partner with Proxibid to provide bidders with a secure online buying experience, from anywhere in the world with an internet connection.”

Online bidders can rest assured their transactions are secure when they bid live on Proxibid. Proxibid offers the industry’s most comprehensive risk management system, designed specifically to manage high dollar transactions like the collector cars and automobilia available in this auction. Proxibid’s robust online bidding platform is powered by enterprise-class technology and infrastructure trusted by the world’s largest auction companies, and boasts a 99.9+ percent uptime, making it the safest place to buy highly valued items.

For more information, to view auction catalogs, or to bid, please visit www.proxibid.com/silverstone.

Proxibid Social
Visit us online at www.proxibid.com
“Like” us on Facebook www.facebook.com/proxibid
Follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/proxibid
Follow us on Instagram www.instagram.com/proxibid

About Proxibid
Proxibid is the most trusted platform for connecting buyers and sellers of highly valued items. Since 2001, more than $45 billion in inventory has passed through Proxibid’s platform via live and timed auctions and buy now | make offer transactions. Proxibid’s Marketplace supports 16 categories including heavy equipment; industrial machinery; real estate; fine art; antiques and collectibles, and more.

Proxibid’s Powered By solution enables sellers to integrate Proxibid’s marketplace technology into their websites, offering custom development and more to bring ecommerce solutions to companies across the globe.

Founded in 2001, Proxibid is headquartered in Omaha, NE with offices in London. For more information about Proxibid, please visit www.proxibid.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:53pEQUIFAX : to pay up to US$700M in data breach settlement
AQ
02:53pMICROSOFT : to Pay $25 Million to Settle Foreign Bribery Probe -- Update
DJ
02:51pHALLIBURTON CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02:47pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – BZH
GL
02:47pECOLAB : Recognized as a Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Company for Its Support of Service Members, Veterans and Military Families
BU
02:46pSPLITIT : teams with GHL to provide installment financing for Southeast Asian merchants
AQ
02:45pTRANSAT A T : 2019-07-22 — Exploring Canada with Air Transat
PU
02:45pCONTINENTAL AG : Revision of Outlook for Fiscal 2019 and Preliminary Key Data for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2019
EQ
02:44pOccidental Leaders Push Shareholders to Reject Carl Icahn's Board Shakeup Plan
DJ
02:43pEQUIFAX : $700 million data breach settlement spurs calls for new rules
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : Drug Iberogast Under Investigation -Handelsblatt
2Oil prices rise more than 1% after Iran seizes British tanker
3ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips sales spurred by rising Chinese healthcare spending
4CENTRICA PLC : Centrica Set to Cut Dividend, Sell Oil-And-Gas Unit -The Sunday Times
5MERCK AND COMPANY : BAYER COULD BENEFIT FROM HOME ADVANTAGE IN ST. LOUIS ROUNDUP CANCER TRIAL: experts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group