Silverstone Auctions Shines with Race Retro Classic Car Sale

Proxibid,
the most trusted way to connect buyers and sellers of highly valued
items, will provide live online bidding for the Silverstone Auctions
Race Retro Classic Car Sale taking place Saturday, February 23 in
Coventry, Warwickshire UK. Collectors from across the globe can bid on
collector cars, automobilia, and watches, all from their home or office
via Proxibid. Prebidding for the Race Retro Classic Car Sale is already
available at www.proxibid.com/silverstone.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190218005314/en/
This left-hand-drive vehicle comes from a private collection and is up for bid this weekend with Silverstone Auctions. Bid on Proxibid from anywhere in the world to make this beautiful car part of your collection. (Photo: Proxibid/Silverstone Auctions)
The Race Retro Classic Car Sale features more than 80 classic and modern
sports cars and several historic motorcycles, as well as automobilia and
luxury watches. Whether you’re an avid collector or just getting
started, you’ll find the perfect addition to your garage, or wrist, when
you bid in this auction.
This auction features several left-hand-drive vehicles up for bid and
perfect for collectors
-
1964
Ford Falcon Sprint FIA – This left-hand-drive car was raced at
Goodwood Members Meeting, Silverstone Classic, and the Spa Six hours
during 2017. This Classic big V8 Touring Car is eligible for Masters
Pre-66.
-
1970
Porsche 914-6 FIA Specification – This left-hand-drive vehicle is
a genuine factory 914/6 originally supplied to Porsche Finland in
April 1970 and was imported to the UK in 2006. Significant work was
undertaken by Porsche specialists Historica and BS Motorsport. In
2010, the car was purchased by Porsche racing and restoration
specialists Knüpfing Motorsport. The engine in this car was supplied,
built to full race-spec, and fitted by Knüpfing Motorsport. It is UK
registered with MoT and Historic Vehicle tax status and is ready for
immediate use on the road or race track.
-
1970
Jaguar E Type 4.2 Series 2 Roadster – This left-hand-drive vehicle
comes from a private collection and is an ex-California dry state car.
It has matching numbers with a Jaguar Heritage Certificate. It has had
a total repaint and was converted to European Specification, features
new suspension, brakes, and exhaust, and features a new Mohair hood
with restored frame.
-
1991
Opel Lotus Omega (Carlton) – This left-hand-drive car was imported
to the UK in 2017 by the current owner. The vehicle remains unchanged
from factory specification except for a modern refrigerant upgrade for
air conditioning and is presented in remarkable condition inside and
out barring the odd bonnet stone chips. Also included are the Lotus
Omega document wallet containing the handbook and service records and
the Lotus Certificate of Provenance.
“We are very excited about the vehicles included in this year’s Race
Retro Classic Car Sale,” said Guy Lees-Milne, General Manager of
Silverstone Auctions. “We’re proud to offer these vehicles to bidders
who cannot attend in person through Proxibid, as we know we can count on
the platform to deliver a best-in-class online buying experience for our
clients, no matter where in the world they are bidding from.”
Online bidders can rest assured their transactions are secure when they
bid live on Proxibid. Proxibid offers the industry’s most comprehensive
risk management system, designed specifically to manage high dollar
transactions like the collector cars, automobilia, and fine watches
available in this auction. Proxibid’s robust online bidding platform is
powered by enterprise-class technology and infrastructure trusted by the
world’s largest auction companies, and boasts a 99.9+ percent uptime,
making it the safest place to buy highly valued items.
For more information, to view auction catalogs, or to bid, please visit www.proxibid.com/silverstone.
About Proxibid
Proxibid is the most trusted platform for
connecting buyers and sellers of highly valued items. Since 2001, more
than $45 billion in inventory has passed through Proxibid’s platform via
live and timed auctions and buy now |
make offer transactions. Proxibid’s Marketplace supports 16 categories
including heavy equipment; industrial machinery; real estate; fine art;
antiques and collectibles, and more.
Proxibid’s Powered By solution enables sellers to
integrate Proxibid’s marketplace technology into their websites,
offering custom development and more to bring ecommerce solutions to
companies across the globe.
Founded in 2001, Proxibid is headquartered in Omaha, NE with offices in
London. For more information about Proxibid, please visit www.proxibid.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190218005314/en/