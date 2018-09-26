SimScale : Releases Major User Interface Update for a Better Simulation Experience in the Cloud

SimScale, the provider of the world’s first production-ready SaaS application for engineering simulation, announced today the release of their new workbench.

SimScale Workbench 2.0 was built entirely from scratch on the latest, state-of-the-art technology stack, with the goal of drastically improving user productivity by decreasing loading time and increasing interaction speed.

The SimScale web-based CAE platform is now as fast and interactive as a desktop application while taking advantage of the unlimited computing power of the cloud. Furthermore, the new solution stack sets the stage for major new features that are already in development and will be released soon.

“Right from the start I love it! Well done. This is a really nice improvement,” said Ben Lewis, Custom Machines' President and SimScale customer.

“SimScale was built to bring simulation technology to every designer and engineer in the world. With the release of the new workbench, we take a big leap towards making CAE as easy as it needs to be to emerge from the expert’s toolbox into a web-based platform everybody can benefit from. Some exciting automation features are yet to come, so keep an eye on us,” said Alexander Fischer, VP Product and SimScale co-founder.

This release also introduces fundamental changes to the user experience, making the Workbench 2.0 the most advanced, yet user-friendly simulation interface ever created by the company. With it, the viewer takes up more screen real estate, becoming the heart of the interface. Furthermore, the new workbench consolidates the entire workflow into a single tree, helping users set up projects faster and easier through a straightforward, step-by-step approach, from top to bottom.

Another major change is the possibility to carry out a simulation directly on a CAD model.

About SimScale:

Founded in 2012 and based in Munich and Boston, SimScale is the world’s first production-ready SaaS application for simulation. By providing instant access to CFD and FEA to over 150,000 users, SimScale has moved high-fidelity physics simulation technology from a complex and cost-prohibitive desktop application only available to experts in large companies to a user-friendly web application accessible to any designer and engineer in the world via a pay-as-you-go pricing model.

