Simmons First National : Bank Names Senior Vice President of Treasury Management and Strategic Development - June 4, 2019

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - Simmons Bank has named Leslie Parnell senior vice president of treasury management and strategic development. Parnell will have direct oversight of Simmons' Treasury Management team, including sales, product, customer implementation and servicing across the bank's eight-state footprint. She will also focus on honing commercial delivery channels.

Parnell was previously with Bank of America, where she managed teams of large corporate and commercial U.S. and Canadian treasury fulfillment and service professionals. During her tenure she was responsible for efficiency improvements focused on bank risk, compliance and associate development. Parnell also drove significant growth in customer satisfaction, as scored by monthly surveys.

'Leslie specializes in overseeing clients from application to servicing, providing a seamless process that's tailored to each customer's needs,' said Matt Reddin, Simmons Bank's executive vice president and president of banking enterprise. 'As Simmons continues to break new ground, Leslie's expertise will ensure that our customer service keeps pace with our growth.'

A Certified Treasury Professional, Parnell brings 22 years of industry experience to her role at Simmons. Parnell previously held roles in treasury management sales, product and training.

Parnell graduated from Lake Forest College in Illinois with a bachelor's degree in economics and a minor in marketing and public relations.

About Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank is an Arkansas state-chartered bank that began as a community bank in 1903. Through the decades, Simmons has developed a full suite of financial products and services designed to meet the needs of individual consumers and business customers alike. Simmons has grown steadily to approximately $17.6 billion in assets (as of April 12, 2019) and today operates more than 200 branch locations throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Simmons is the subsidiary bank for Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. For more information, visit http://www.simmonsbank.com/.

###

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

CAROLINE P. MAKRIS

Simmons Bank

VP/Manager Marketing & Communications

501.944.0518 (mobile)

caroline.makris@simmonsbank.com