Simmons First National : On Heels of 2018 Merger, Simmons Bank Expands Dallas-Fort Worth Team - January 10, 2019

01/10/2019 | 06:24pm EST

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, Texas - Following Southwest Bank's merger with Simmons Bank in February 2018, Simmons has expanded its leadership team in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. The company has named Mark Crawford as north Texas division credit officer, Jason Hammons as Dallas market president and Robert Molloy as Fort Worth market president.

Mark Crawford, division credit officer in Fort Worth

Crawford brings 25 years of executive management and leadership experience to his role as division credit officer at Simmons Bank. He will chair the north Texas division credit committee and oversee credit policy and quality.

With expertise ranging from regulatory needs assessment, strategic planning, program development and team management, Crawford is responsible for administering credit policy throughout the north Texas division.

'Mark is a career commercial lending and credit professional who is considered a mentor by many bankers now in senior management roles in banks across the metroplex,' said Steve Wade, executive vice president and chief credit officer at Simmons Bank. 'We are thrilled that Mark's return to Texas banking is with Simmons, and have no doubt that our north Texas bankers will benefit greatly from his guidance and expertise.'

Crawford is a member of American Bankers Association's Enterprise Risk Management Work Group and serves as board vice chair and treasurer for the California-based Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa.

Jason Hammons, Dallas market president

With 18 years of finance experience in the Dallas market, Hammons will lead Simmons Bank's strategy, talent acquisition, and loan and deposit production for the Dallas market.

Hammons joins Simmons after 13 years at Bank of Texas. He previously served eight years as a naval flight officer, completing two overseas deployments and a tour at the Pentagon.

'Jason brings an impressive track record of results-oriented leadership to Simmons Bank, along with helpful knowledge of potential new products,' said Terry Smith, Simmons' regional chairman for Dallas and Fort Worth. 'He is also a successful manager and producer whose leadership skills were honed through serving our country as a naval flight officer in the United States Navy.'

A 2013 graduate of Leadership Dallas, Hammons previously served as director for both American University's Dallas Fort Worth Alumni Association and for Rainbow Days, Inc. He is a current member of Leadership Dallas Alumni Association, Dallas Business Club, Association for Corporate Growth and the Navy League. Hammons is also a FAA certified commercial pilot.

Robert Molloy, Fort Worth market president

Molloy, who joined Simmons, formerly Southwest Bank, in 2007 and holds 32 years of finance experience, has been promoted to Fort Worth market president. He will spearhead banking operations for the Fort Worth market and be responsible for continued growth.

'Robert Molloy is a longtime Fort Worth banker who is known as a trusted advisor to his clients,' said Smith. 'He is a proven leader and has mentored several young bankers in our organization over the years, earning the respect of his peers and community.'

A graduate of Texas A&M, Molloy serves as a board member for YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth Endowment and Downtown Fort Worth Inc. He previously served as board chair for YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth.

About Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank is an Arkansas state-chartered bank that began as a community bank in 1903. Through the decades, Simmons has developed a full suite of financial products and services designed to meet the needs of individual consumers and business customers alike. Simmons has grown steadily to approximately $16.3 billion in assets (as of Sept. 30, 2018) and today operates approximately 200 branch locations throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Simmons is the subsidiary bank for Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. For more information, visit http://www.simmonsbank.com/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

SARAH SHAFER
Simmons Bank
Communications Specialist
501.612.8412 (mobile)
501.223.4282 (office
sarah.shafer@simmonsbank.com

Disclaimer

Simmons First National Corporation published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 23:23:08 UTC
