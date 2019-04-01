Simms/Mann Family Foundation Endows City of Hope Scientist

Jianjun
Chen, Ph.D., has been named the Simms/Mann Family Foundation Chair
in Systems Biology at City of Hope in recognition of his leading-edge
research that is helping to build the foundation of personalized,
gene-based medicine.
“Dr. Jianjun Chen is digging into the DNA of cancer – the complex, coded
instructions that determine when and how cancer starts, the triggers
that set the whole process in motion and the techniques to stop it in
its tracks,” said Robert
Stone, president and chief executive officer of City of Hope, a
world-renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer and
diabetes. “Dr. Victoria Mann Simms and Ronald Simms are visionary
philanthropists who share our sense of urgency and mission to serve the
whole patient – body and soul. With their support, City of Hope will be
able to hasten innovative research that puts cures for patients into
doctors’ hands more quickly.”
For 34 years, The Simms/Mann Family Foundation has supported innovative
programs and resources that address the complex challenges of the 21st
century. Victoria Simms, Ph.D., architect of all the initiatives the
foundation funds, is a nationally recognized child development
specialist and philanthropist. Ronald Simms, C.P.A., J.D., is passionate
about health and education and works collaboratively with his wife to
identify deserving and promising programs and individuals.
“We believe everyone, regardless of their socio-economic status, should
have access to a healthy life, an education, and art and culture,”
Victoria Simms said. “Dr. Chen’s research has shown far-reaching
potential and promises to bring about the development of effective
therapies for cancer patients, especially those with acute myeloid
leukemia. Under the leadership of City of Hope’s Dr. Steven
Rosen, the Chen Lab will provide the foundational knowledge that
will shepherd in the next era of health care: precision medicine.”
Chen, an award-winning scientist, joined City of Hope nearly two years
ago in October 2017. Since then, he has published six papers in
high-profile journals such as Nature, Cell, Cancer Cell,
Cell Stem Cell and Nature Cell Biology. His laboratory is
focused on understanding the genetic, epigenetic and molecular
mechanisms in leukemia and other malignancies.
Most recently, Chen published a
letter in the journal Nature elucidating how chemical
modification of a group of proteins found in chromatin, namely histone
H3 lysine 36 tri-methylation (H3K36me3), guides N6-methyladenosine
(m6A) modification in messenger RNAs (mRNAs). This occurrence
happens simultaneously with transcription of mRNAs. The fundamental
discovery provides insight into a new layer of gene regulation,
potentially also offering a novel genetic target that can be used to
fend off diseases like cancer.
“This endowment provides me with long-term, continuous support to
continue to conduct high-risk, high-reward research projects,” Chen
said. “I am honored that the Simms/Mann Family Foundation recognizes the
potential of the Chen Lab at City of Hope. We will focus on developing
small-molecule inhibitors that target RNA modifications associated with
proteins like FTO, METTL14 and METTL16, which promote cancer progression
and drug resistance in leukemia and solid tumors. Knowing how to turn
off such proteins could eliminate certain blood and solid tumor cancers.”
Chen earned his doctoral degree in biochemistry and molecular biology
from the Shanghai Institute of Biochemistry and Cell Biology and was a
postdoctoral fellow at the University of Chicago. He has been faculty at
University of Chicago and University of Cincinnati. Among his long list
of honors are a research scholar award from the American Cancer Society
in 2011, Researcher of the Year from The Pamela B. Katten Memorial
Leukemia Research Foundation in 2014 and scholar award from the Leukemia
& Lymphoma Society in 2017.
Chen is a permanent member of the National Institutes of Health
Developmental Therapeutics study section. His research program is
currently supported by multiple grants from the National Cancer
Institute.
About City of Hope
City of Hope is an independent biomedical research and treatment center
for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases. Founded in
1913, City of Hope is a leader in bone
marrow transplantation and immunotherapy such as CAR
T cell therapy. City of Hope’s translational research and
personalized treatment protocols advance care throughout the world.
Human synthetic insulin and numerous
breakthrough cancer drugs are based on technology developed at the
institution. A National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer
center and a founding member of the National Comprehensive Cancer
Network, City of Hope is ranked one of America's "Best Hospitals" in
cancer by U.S. News & World Report. Its main campus is
located near Los Angeles, with additional
locations throughout Southern California. For more information about City
of Hope, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Instagram.
