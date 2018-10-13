Log in
Simon Business School : Hosts Annual Diversity Conference

10/13/2018 | 02:40am CEST

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon Business School at the University of Rochester will host its annual Diversity Conference October 12, 2018. This inclusion-oriented event will introduce underrepresented minorities, and anyone interested in helping them attain business-leadership roles, to Simon and its culture of diversity and inclusion.

In addition to offering a taste of Simon life—including campus tours, network opportunities with current students and alumni, and the ability to attend a sample MBA class—the Diversity Conference will provide attendees with professional development workshops, expose them to Simon programs that impact the community, and showcase how Simon's alumni and student body strongly support diversity and inclusion.

"The annual Diversity Conference is an excellent opportunity to experience Simon's inclusive and supportive community," says Rebekah Lewin, assistant dean of admissions and financial aid. "Attendees will see firsthand how Simon prepares MBA candidates for competitive careers and much more."

The conference will also feature a Diversity Leadership Panel, a dinner and keynote address with 2018 Simon Distinguished Alumnus Ron Homer '71S (MBA), and a social event where MBA candidates can interact with current students. There will also be a luncheon at which René Jones '92S (MBA), chairman of the board and CEO of M&T Bank, will speak.

2018 marks 50 years of Simon's partnership with The Consortium for Graduate Study in Management, an alliance between leading business schools and top corporations dedicated to enhancing diversity in business education and leadership. Over 15 percent of Simon MBA students are members of The Consortium.

"Our Diversity Conference and partnership with The Consortium are just a few examples of Simon's long-standing commitment to diversity and advancement of under-represented minorities," says Simon Business School Dean Andrew Ainslie. "Advancing a culture of diversity and inclusion is integral to our mission as a school."

For more information about the conference: http://www.simon.rochester.edu/programs/full-time-mba/visit-us/on-campus-events/diversity-conference/index.aspx

For more information about the university's 50-year history with The Consortium: http://www.simon.rochester.edu/programs/full-time-mba/admissions/partnerships/partnerships/diversity-partnership/index.aspx

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simon-business-school-hosts-annual-diversity-conference-300730491.html

SOURCE Simon Business School


© PRNewswire 2018
