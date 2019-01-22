Simon Cothliff Joins STATS as Head of Broadcast and Media Sales

STATS, the worldwide leader in sports data and intelligence, announced
the hire of Simon Cothliff as Head of Broadcast and Media Sales,
overseeing the sale of data and research products to the world’s top
broadcast and media companies.
Cothliff joins STATS from Serious Sports Media Group, where he served as
co-founder and CEO of the advisory consultancy group, focused on
broadcast technology, media and sport. Over the past 17 years, Cothliff
has worked with major technology corporations and start-ups that have
defined the emerging TV and live sports intellectual property rights
market.
“Simon brings extensive experience working with TV and media technology
companies, as well as an understanding of the needs and advancements
happening in the industry,” said Greg Valiquette, Vice President of
International Sales at STATS. “As the leading sports research and data
provider for media, STATS currently offers a suite of products and
solutions to almost all of the top broadcast and media providers. As we
bring our next generation of AI-powered broadcast products to market,
Simon will bring the knowledge and experience we need to improve the way
broadcast and media companies interact with consumers.”
At Serious Sports, Cothliff was at the forefront of the battle to
control video piracy and its impact on media rights owners. He was
co-founder of the Klipcorp, Sportsbox.tv platform and also served as
Vice President of Commercial Affairs at Trident Media Guard, both
experts in IP protection for major sports rights owners and holders. An
experienced commercial executive and strategist in the TV and media
technology industry, Cothliff also has 12 years’ experience in senior
positions at both Ericsson Media and ADB in corporate strategy and sales.
“STATS is a well-known name in the sports broadcast world and a trusted
provider for some of the top media companies,” said Cothliff. “I was
drawn to the innovative research and products STATS has in development,
and I couldn’t be more thrilled to join this team.”
Cothliff holds an Economics, II degree from the University of Hull.
About STATS
STATS is the global leader in sports intelligence, operating at the
intersection of sports and technology. The world’s most innovative
brands, technology companies, leagues and dozens of world championship
teams trust STATS to find their winning edge. STATS combines the
industry’s fastest and most accurate data platform with video analysis,
sports content and research, player tracking, and the latest in
artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to provide
unparalleled media and team performance solutions. The pioneer of live
sports data, STATS continues to speed innovation in the industry with
STATS Edge™, the first-ever team performance solution powered by AI. For
more information, go to www.stats.com
and follow STATS on Twitter @STATSInsightsUK.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005166/en/