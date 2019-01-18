Simon-Kucher & Partners: Netflix Takes the Smart Approach to Price Increase

This week, Netflix announced the most substantial price increase in its
history. All US customers are hit by the move, with increases
immediately affecting new subscribers. Even existing members can expect
to see the higher prices on their bills in the coming months. Will the
knee-jerk reaction be to cancel subscriptions? Actually, thanks to its
ever-improving value proposition, Netflix can rely on loyal customers.
After all, it’s no secret that Netflix has been spending money. In
recent years, the company has invested heavily in expanding its content
selection, releasing its own original titles, and gaining the rights to
other popular movies and series. Today’s subscribers get more bang for
their buck than they did two years ago, and have been seeing value
increase before their eyes.
Subscribers also understand all of this comes at a significant cost. For
the streaming service to continue upgrading its product, they need to
keep prices moving in the same direction as value. Price is the most
powerful and reliable way for a company to generate cash – far quicker
and more potent than other initiatives to accelerate subscriber growth,
most of which require further investment. Price increases cost little to
execute and have significant impact. This way, Netflix can rely on
tolerant customers, and thanks to the well-deserved cash infusion,
continue enhancing viewer experience. In the long term, everybody wins.
Not only has Netflix significantly improved its value-price
relationship, its smart and detailed price management approach ensures
the loyalty of its diverse customer base. The Basic plan jumps from $8
to $9 per month, Standard from $11 to $13, and Premium from $14 to $16.
With just a $1 increase for its entry price point, Netflix remains
affordable for viewers on a budget. Notice how they keep their entry
point below $10 and as a single digit dollar? They’ve been careful to
remain on the right side of this segment’s price thresholds. At the top
end they can afford to push more, with the downgrade path acting as a
safety net: Customers who are unwilling to pay the extra two dollars for
premium can switch to the standard plan. So rather than apply the same
level of increase across the whole portfolio, they’ve applied
psychological pricing tactics to ensure all customer needs are covered.
That’s the smart way to roll out an increase.
Netflix also avoids any broad brushstroke moves, easing in its customers
relatively gently. New customers will face the price increase
immediately, while the blow is softened for existing subscribers with
the price increase gradually rolled out across the back book over
several months. Moreover, Netflix is tackling the increase
market-by-market rather than charging in with a global policy. It takes
more time and effort to do it this way, but I am sure what they learn in
the US will then be applied in subsequent markets.
Unsurprisingly, the markets have also reacted extremely positively. Wall
Street has welcomed the increase and the stock is up by 6.5 percent.
This demonstrates how a structured and logical approach to increasing
prices can have an immense impact: Netflix is not only a company with a
phenomenal product, they are also becoming world class in monetizing its
value.
