Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Simon Says Give Presents TruStone Financial with Legacy Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 01:12pm EST

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simon Says Give recently honored TruStone Financial Federal Credit Union at its annual Legacy Awards for the strong support that the credit union has provided to the local nonprofit. Over the last year, TruStone Financial, together with the TruStone Financial Foundation, contributed many volunteer hours and more than $11,000 to the organization.

Most recently, TruStone Financial raised $1,060 for Simon Says Give through the credit union’s monthly Casual for a Cause day. TruStone Financial raised an additional $10,000 for Simon Says Give at its annual holiday fundraiser, and selected the nonprofit as the beneficiary of a volunteer day of service event hosted at the credit union’s corporate office.

Simon Says Give is a nonprofit that helps celebrate the birthdays of underprivileged children between the ages of 5 and 12. The organization was founded by and is operated by children, giving them the opportunity to be involved in philanthropy projects that help other children while developing their own leadership skills. The organization has impacted more than 145,000 children since its founding in 2011.

“Simon Says Give is an outstanding organization whose dedication to our community’s youth inspires us in our own efforts,” said TruStone Financial’s Chief Executive Officer, Tim Bosiacki. “The TruStone team is proud to help support their cause.”

“Simon Says Give is so excited about the donations that have come from TruStone Financial,” said Dina Simon, President and Chairman of the Board of Simon Says Give. “Our Legacy Awards are presented to donors that work with us in continuing the legacy and foundation we have built. It’s amazing to have partners like TruStone to help us make an impact in our community.”

About TruStone Financial

TruStone Financial is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota and is celebrating 80 years of supporting local communities. It is Minnesota’s third largest credit union with assets of $1.48 billion, as of September 30, 2019. It has 14 branches across Minnesota and Wisconsin. For more information and full membership criteria, visit TruStoneFinancial.org.

About the TruStone Financial Foundation

The TruStone Financial Foundation is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2009 by TruStone Financial Federal Credit Union. The TruStone Financial Foundation primarily supports financial education and programs through scholarships and outreach, while also engaging in general charitable giving in the communities served by the credit union. Learn more about the TruStone Financial Foundation at www.TruStoneFoundation.org.

Contact: Karen Greisinger, Senior Vice President, Director of Marketing and Communications
Phone: 763.595.4002 Karen.Greisinger@TruStone.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab9f3ff2-47c9-4753-9381-8218f6d0933a

Primary Logo

Simon Says Give Presents TruStone Financial with Legacy Award

TruStone Financial Federal Credit Union staff accepts The Legacy Award from Mandi Simon, founder and chief charity officer of Simon Says Give. (Pictured L to R: Jeff Smrcka, SVP director of consumer lending; LisaMarie Meyer, SVP director of Minnesota retail branches; Mandi Simon, founder and chief charity officer of Simon Says Give.)

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:41pTHC THERAPEUTICS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation. (form 10-K)
AQ
01:41pTRITON EMISSION : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:41pGREEN ENVIROTECH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:39pAMERICAN BIO MEDICA CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
01:38pBAT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:38pAPPLIED BIOSCIENCES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:38pSINGAPORE EDEVELOPMENT : Global BioLife to Present 3F Antimicrobial Fragrance at 2020 ASM Biothreats
AQ
01:38pMOWI ASA (OSE : MOWI): Update on the allegations of collusion
AQ
01:38pRESORT SAVERS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:38pCAN to Present Prestigious Caregiving Award to Senator Tom Udall
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China says holding 'in-depth' talks with U.S. on interim trade deal
2DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : Amazon trims German delivery charges for groceries
3NAVER CORP : SoftBank's Yahoo Japan in merger talks with Line, shares jump
4MERCK KGAA : MERCK : 3Q Net Profit, Revenue Rose
5DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : to Cut Jobs, Slash Personnel Costs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group