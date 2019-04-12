Log in
Simonds Farsons Cisk : An evening at Muża

04/12/2019 | 03:33am EDT

Farsons Group directors and management, together with their partners, were recently hosted by Mr Louis A. Farrugia, Chairman of the Farsons Group, and his wife Mrs Monica Farrugia to an evening at Muża, Malta's new National Museum of Art in Valletta.

Guests had the unique opportunity to participate in guided tours throughout the evening, followed by a reception in the atrium area.

'We are proud to have had the opportunity to offer this unique evening to our directors and management team. It was the first visit to Muża for some of our guests and all commented positively on this experience,' said Ms Antoinette Caruana, Group Human Resources Manager and Company Secretary.

Muża represents a significant development in the history of museums in Malta as a new museum typology in line with the latest developments internationally. It seeks to promote great community participation through a story-based narrative of display and related objects and empower a broader range of access tools to experience heritage and culture.

Disclaimer

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 07:32:07 UTC
