Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Simonds Farsons Cisk : Havana Club Iconica Collection tasting and food pairing event

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 03:59am EDT

Havana Club Global Rum Ambassador Emmanuel Dupont-Machet recently visited Malta to host an exclusive tasting event around the luxury range of Havana Club Rums.

The Havana Club Iconica Collection includes Havana Club Selección de Maestros, Havana Club Añejo 15 Años, Havana Club Unión and Havana Club Tributo 2018, which were all tasted during the exclusive evening held at the Phoenicia Hotel.

The enjoyable in-depth tasting session covered a varied range of rum styles created by Cuban Maestro Roneros, enabling rum connoisseurs to explore a deeper and more sensual side of rums and help develop a newfound appreciation for this iconic collection. Some specially prepared food items, including a flavourful Carpaccio of Lamb, Smoked Salmon and Caramelised Pineapple, matched perfectly with the different rums and showcased their diversity.

The Havana Club Iconica Collection offers drinkers a refined way to enjoy high quality Cuban rums. Each of the distinctive rums in the collection is an icon in its own right, rivalling some of the best spirits in the world.

Havana Club Rum is imported, marketed and distributed by Farsons Beverage Imports Company (FBIC) Limited, a member of the Farsons Group.

Disclaimer

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 07:58:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:05aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : All-new BMW 1 Series debuts on front-wheel-drive platform | IOL Motoring
AQ
05:05aDEUTSCHE BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05:04aMICROPORT SCIENTIFIC : ® Announces Successful Non-Inferior Two-Year Clinical ...
PU
05:04aMICROPORT SCIENTIFIC : ® Receives Reimbursement in France for Firehawk®
PU
05:04aNEW COMMERZBANK STUDY : companies reacting to uncertain framework conditions for internationalisation more
PU
05:04aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : HKEX Signed MOU with Beijing Antaike Information
PU
05:01aKARNOV PUBL : Norstedts Juridik launches JUNO, a new digital information solution
AQ
05:01aSKANO : Decisions of the Annual General Meeting
AQ
05:01aLIBERO COPPER : Announces Additional Gold-Copper Target on the Big Red Porphyry Property in the Golden Triangle
AQ
05:01aFABEGE : Change in the management's holding of shares in Fabege AB
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Fiat Chrysler puts merger offer to Renault board
2ISS : ISS : Update on partnership with Novartis
3DNB ASA : Nasdaq pulls out of Oslo Bors battle, handing Euronext victory
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Italian government might ask for symmetry with Paris i..
5SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Mike Ashley to sell Newcastle to Arab billionaire ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About