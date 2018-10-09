Simonds Farsons Cisk : Lucas Bols launches new concept for Bols Around The World to celebrate its 10th edition

To celebrate over a decade of the unrivalled Bols Around The World (BATW) competition, Lucas Bols is mixing things up in 2019 by inviting bar teams to participate. Because at the end of the day, it takes a talented team to create a remarkable cocktail experience.

Participating bar teams are to create a unique recipe and creative theatrical concept using one or more products from the complete Lucas Bols Global Portfolio (Bols Genever, Bols Liqueurs, Bols Vodka, Damrak Gin, Galliano, Passoa, and Vaccari), to allow for maximum inspiration. Teams will post a video of their bar team bringing their concept and recipe to life on their social media channels. Those interested can register on www.bolsaroundtheworld.com. Registration starts on the 19th of October 2018.

'With our BATW 2019 competition, we intend to challenge and inspire every cocktail professional around the world. We are excited to give this 10th edition a twist by tapping into the creative energy of bar teams. At Lucas Bols, we strongly believe in the power of team spirit, and we look forward to the inspiration BATW 2019 will bring to the bartending community,' says Huub Van Doorne, CEO Lucas Bols.

Entries will go through 2 rounds of judging, the first by the Lucas Bols Global team, the second by industry icons Alex Kratena (top bar industry Influencer and Founder of P(OUR)), Boudewijn Mesritz & Lydia Soedadi (Founders and Owners, Tales & Spirits Amsterdam, listed number 35 by The World's 50 Best Bars 2017), and Steve Schneider (Partner and Principal Bartender, Employees Only in NYC & Singapore).

The six finalist bar teams from North America, Eastern/Central Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, South/Central America and Africa/Middle East, will be flown to Amsterdam to compete in the Grand Finale on Wednesday 19th June 2019.

The Prize

The winning bar team will receive a trip for up to 3 members of their bar team to one of the following cities: Berlin, Cape Town, Dubai, London, Mexico City, Moscow, New York, or Tokyo (see Rules & Regulations for more information).

Lucas Bols portfolio is imported, marketed and distributed by Farsons Beverage Imports Company (FBIC) limited, a member of the Farsons Group.

BATW 2017

Over two thousand bartenders entered the 2017 BATW competition from 75 different countries. Jessica Mili from Toronto, Canada was crowned Bols Around the World Champion 2017 and Bols Genever Pioneer following a sold-out finale event on Bols Geneverstreet in the heart of Amsterdam.

About Lucas Bols

Lucas Bols is the world's oldest distilled spirits brand and one of the oldest Dutch companies still in business. Building on its more than 440-year-old heritage dating back to 1575, the company has mastered the art of distilling, mixing and blending liqueurs, genever, gin and vodka. Lucas Bols owns a portfolio of more than 20 premium and super premium brands of different spirits used in cocktail bars worldwide. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries around the world.

Furthermore, Lucas Bols is a leading player in the bartending community. Through the House of Bols Cocktail & Genever Experience and Europe's largest bartending school, the Bols Bartending Academy, the company provides inspiration and education to both bartenders and consumers.