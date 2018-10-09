Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Simonds Farsons Cisk : Lucas Bols launches new concept for Bols Around The World to celebrate its 10th edition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 09:58am CEST

To celebrate over a decade of the unrivalled Bols Around The World (BATW) competition, Lucas Bols is mixing things up in 2019 by inviting bar teams to participate. Because at the end of the day, it takes a talented team to create a remarkable cocktail experience.

Participating bar teams are to create a unique recipe and creative theatrical concept using one or more products from the complete Lucas Bols Global Portfolio (Bols Genever, Bols Liqueurs, Bols Vodka, Damrak Gin, Galliano, Passoa, and Vaccari), to allow for maximum inspiration. Teams will post a video of their bar team bringing their concept and recipe to life on their social media channels. Those interested can register on www.bolsaroundtheworld.com. Registration starts on the 19th of October 2018.

'With our BATW 2019 competition, we intend to challenge and inspire every cocktail professional around the world. We are excited to give this 10th edition a twist by tapping into the creative energy of bar teams. At Lucas Bols, we strongly believe in the power of team spirit, and we look forward to the inspiration BATW 2019 will bring to the bartending community,' says Huub Van Doorne, CEO Lucas Bols.

Entries will go through 2 rounds of judging, the first by the Lucas Bols Global team, the second by industry icons Alex Kratena (top bar industry Influencer and Founder of P(OUR)), Boudewijn Mesritz & Lydia Soedadi (Founders and Owners, Tales & Spirits Amsterdam, listed number 35 by The World's 50 Best Bars 2017), and Steve Schneider (Partner and Principal Bartender, Employees Only in NYC & Singapore).

The six finalist bar teams from North America, Eastern/Central Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, South/Central America and Africa/Middle East, will be flown to Amsterdam to compete in the Grand Finale on Wednesday 19th June 2019.

The Prize

The winning bar team will receive a trip for up to 3 members of their bar team to one of the following cities: Berlin, Cape Town, Dubai, London, Mexico City, Moscow, New York, or Tokyo (see Rules & Regulations for more information).

Lucas Bols portfolio is imported, marketed and distributed by Farsons Beverage Imports Company (FBIC) limited, a member of the Farsons Group.

BATW 2017
Over two thousand bartenders entered the 2017 BATW competition from 75 different countries. Jessica Mili from Toronto, Canada was crowned Bols Around the World Champion 2017 and Bols Genever Pioneer following a sold-out finale event on Bols Geneverstreet in the heart of Amsterdam.

About Lucas Bols
Lucas Bols is the world's oldest distilled spirits brand and one of the oldest Dutch companies still in business. Building on its more than 440-year-old heritage dating back to 1575, the company has mastered the art of distilling, mixing and blending liqueurs, genever, gin and vodka. Lucas Bols owns a portfolio of more than 20 premium and super premium brands of different spirits used in cocktail bars worldwide. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries around the world.

Furthermore, Lucas Bols is a leading player in the bartending community. Through the House of Bols Cocktail & Genever Experience and Europe's largest bartending school, the Bols Bartending Academy, the company provides inspiration and education to both bartenders and consumers.

Disclaimer

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 07:57:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:12aLIGHTHOUSE : LGT); signs affinity agreement with National Education Union
AQ
10:10aLeaders need to rethink work to get the most out of AI and automation, says Willis Towers Watson
GL
10:10aALADDIN BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING SE : Aladdin generates its first operating income since formation
EQ
10:09aBANG & OLUFSEN A/S : And olufsen partner with smart homeworks to be number one 'smart home' installers
AQ
10:08aSUI : SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - Dealing in securities by an associate of a director
PU
10:08aINTERXION : Troubleshooting cloud performance – Five...
PU
10:08aNTN : Exhibits at the “Security and Safety Trade Expo”
PU
10:08aINTELIWISE : One of the oldest airlines in operation, LOT, is launching a Live Chat
PU
10:08aMASTERFLEX : Concentrated performance at the Fakuma
PU
10:08aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Power to supply 4 nuclear turbine islands for El Dabaa, Egypt’s first nuclear plant
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ELK PETROLEUM LIMITED : ELK PETROLEUM : AGM Web-Broadcast
2CECONOMY : CECONOMY : Cuts Outlook Again on Lower Contributions from MediaMarktSaturn
3DAX : Wirecard sees core profits growing sixfold by 2025
4Oil prices rise as Iranian crude exports fall
5WIRECARD : WIRECARD : announces Vision 2025 targets for transaction volume, revenues and EBITDA

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.