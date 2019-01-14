Simonds Farsons Cisk : Pizza Hut St Julian's reopens its doors

Pizza Hut St Julian's boasts a fresh new look after an extensive refurbishment. Reopening in time for the Christmas festive season, the new design adds a casual layer of authenticity and humour to the décor.

'It is our intention to continuously improve our customer's dining experience at our restaurants and build an atmosphere where they may truly enjoy sharing happy moments with their families and friends,' said Mr John Bonello Ghio, Group Head of Food Business at Farsons Group.

The restaurant is warm, comfortable and communal in nature which allows groups and families to celebrate great food together and create happy memories. The restaurant's new graphic elements meld and layer with the architecture setting a tone that uniquely celebrates the craft and passion Pizza Hut have for pizza.

The Pizza Hut brand continues to focus on inspiring social connection and making every moment together count, all while enjoying Pizza Hut's iconic and unique pizza recipes. The menu offers diners a wide range of pizza, drinks, starters, salads, desserts.

Follow Pizza Hut on www.facebook.com/pizzahutmalta or visit the new Pizza Hut restaurant in St Julia's by making your reservations on 20995151 or online www.pizzahut.com.mt.

Food Chain Limited, member of the Farsons Group, is operating franchisee for Pizza Hut Malta.